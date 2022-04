MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz and other Minnesota lawmakers participated Tuesday in a groundbreaking ceremony for a project to widen Highway 14 in southern Minnesota. The project will expand 12.5 miles of the highway between New Ulm and Nicollet, making it a continuous four-lane highway between New Ulm and Rochester. “Highway 14 has long been considered one of the most dangerous roads in the country. As a former member of Congress from southern Minnesota, and as someone who has lost a neighbor on this road, this issue is deeply personal,” Walz said. “That’s why I was proud to join...

