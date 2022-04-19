ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell County, IL

Abraham Lincoln defended 2 Peoria-area Underground Railroad coordinators in slavery case

By Mike Kramer, Pekin Daily Times
Pekin Daily Times
Pekin Daily Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qxi1F_0fDM1abB00

The April 1847 Eighth Circuit Court was in session in Tremont, and two men charged with harboring fugitive slaves were on trial. The tall, gangly young lawyer defending them — considered a rising star in the legal profession — had asked for, and been granted, a change of venue from Woodford County to Tazewell County, where he believed his clients would receive a more sympathetic hearing.

John Randolph Scott of rural Washington and George Kern of Metamora, both conductors on the Underground Railroad , were likely to have been found guilty of the offenses with which they had been charged. According to his daughter, Emma, Scott made no secret of his antagonism toward the institution of slavery and had previous run-ins with local magistrates over the matter.

“Although it was an age when to ventilate anti-slavery opinions was to invite social ostracism and even jeopardize life and property, he boldly denounced what he believed to be a great national iniquity,” Emma related in the 1929 book “Early History of Washington, Illinois and Vicinity.” “Fleeing fugitives found a friend in him, and he not seldom risked his own life.”

Underground Railroad: A hidden secret over a century ago, the Underground Railroad ran through Tazewell County

It is reasonable to assume that Kern was as passionate in his opposition to slavery as Scott and his brother, James Patterson Scott.

Kern was noted in both Roy L. Moore’s 1910 book “History of Woodford County” and the 1879 book “History of Tazewell County, Illinois,” as having been an active Underground Railroad coordinator, receiving fugitives from Morton-based coordinators such as Uriah Crosby and transporting them to the next “station.”

Given the reputations of the defendants, Illinois State’s Attorney David Campbell may well have believed he had a strong case.

Who was Uriah Crosby? Morton Underground Railroad conductor's 'heroic' story retold

The defense attorney apparently did not attempt to argue whether Black men or women were discovered on Scott’s property or on Kern’s. Instead, he asked for proof that they were escaped slaves. Campbell was unable to provide it, and the case was dismissed for lack of evidence.

The defense attorney who won the dismissal was arguing his last case related to slavery. But Abraham Lincoln would go on to bigger and better things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yoUow_0fDM1abB00

The Tazewell County Genealogical & Historical Society, the NAACP Peoria Branch, the Washington Historical Society and Tazewell County Clerk John C. Ackerman will honor the Scott brothers and Kern on April 24 with a public recognition ceremony at 2 p.m. at Five Points Center in Washington.

The event will be the last in a series of five ceremonies to recognize the work of Tazewell County’s Underground Railroad coordinators and marks the 175th anniversary of Scott’s and Kern’s arrest and trial.

Daniel Worthington, director of The Papers of Abraham Lincoln for the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, will be the keynote speaker, and the Peoria-based choir Heritage Ensemble will perform before and after the ceremony.

More Pekin: Once known as a 'sundown town' and KKK stronghold, Pekin tries to move past racist history

Ackerman said the purpose of the events is to promote public awareness of local Underground Railroad activities and to place permanent markers at the gravesites of Tazewell County coordinators.

"At the time of these individuals’ death, participation in the Underground Railroad was still controversial,” he added. ”Their effort to assist enslaved individuals was not as celebrated as it is today. This history has been documented, but even today, you need to know about it to look it up.”

This article originally appeared on Pekin Daily Times: Abraham Lincoln defended 2 Peoria-area Underground Railroad coordinators in slavery case

Comments / 1

Related
The Blade

Underground Railroad exhibit added at museum

The National Museum of the Great Lakes announced that it has installed a new exhibit, in partnership with Heritage Sylvania, exploring the important role Northwest Ohio and the Great Lakes played in the Underground Railroad during the 1850s and 1860s.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Woodford County, IL
City
Pekin, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Woodford County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Tazewell County, IL
Government
County
Tazewell County, IL
City
Tremont, IL
City
Metamora, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria woman indicted for government theft, forgery

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman has been indicted on four counts for allegedly attempting to steal from the Illinois Department of Human Services from January 2017 until June 2019. Tarita L. Mack, of Peoria, is facing one count of vendor theft for allegedly using false documents to...
PEORIA, IL
The State Journal-Register

How the top Illinois governor candidates are outpacing others in fundraising and spending

Campaign finance disclosures filed by candidates in the Republican and Democratic primaries for Illinois governor gave a look inside at where funds are being spent and the sources of those donations.  Since the start of the year, candidates have spent $33 million on ads, campaign staff, outreach to voters and more, according to first-quarter reports released this week by the state board of elections.   ...
ILLINOIS STATE
B100

The Top 10 Most “Redneck” Towns In Illinois

Apparently, there is a way to measure how redneck every town, city, and state is. A YouTube video from 2016 has recently gone viral for a second time and claims to have a list of the top 10 most redneck towns in Illinois. The video creator also had a list for Iowa, you can see that here.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Gubernatorial candidate Gary Rabine visits Peoria area

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. — (WMBD) Today, one Illinois gubernatorial candidate made a stop in Peoria Heights. GOP candidate Gary Rabine stopped by the Country Club of Peoria for a fundraiser and is one of 10 Republican candidates looking to win the primary on June 28. He said that as...
PEORIA, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
James Patterson
Chicago Public Radio

How a tiny bee became a big problem for an Amazon-fueled expansion in Illinois

Driving past a favorite birdwatching destination at Bell Bowl Prairie last summer, Dan Williams spotted a big, yellow Caterpillar tractor where wild plum once had grown. Two rows of red-flag stakes ran right through the middle of the prairie, a portable electric billboard flashed a road closure message and fresh topsoil was bared where plants had been peeled off.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slavery#The Underground Railroad#Defendants#Eighth Circuit Court
1520 The Ticket

The 5 Most Notorious Serial Killers in Illinois Bloody History

Illinois is famous for Deep Dish Pizza, the Chicago Cubs, and Navy Pier, but also home to some of America's most infamous serial killers. Not sure if this is a title to be proud of, but it belongs to Dr. H.H Holmes, also known as the "Country's First Serial Killer." Holmes murdered people in several states including Illions with over 27 murders between 1886 and 1894. He owned a Chicago hotel which is where he would trap, torture, and murder his victims. He was executed by hanging at a Philadelphia Prison in 1896.
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

East Peoria issues boil advisory

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria city officials issued a boil advisory Monday afternoon. The following streets are affected until further notice:. Manor Lane (to include FonDuLac Woods Health Care Facility) Fawn Haven Drive. Joliet Court. Mackinac Drive. Coventry Lane. Ottawa Court. Campanile Court. Campanile Drive. 301 through...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Journal Star

'This is going to hurt': Video gaming fees are set to rise for Peoria tavern owners

PEORIA – A recent law change in Springfield had members of the Peoria City Council worried the effect it will have on bars and taverns, saying that it punishes the "little guy." The change to the state's video gaming licensing rules means local businesses will pay a bigger share of the fees to obtain video poker machines and the like – and people like Councilmembers Beth Jensen and Sid Ruckriegel said it wasn't fair during last week's council meeting. ...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

High hopes for the future of marijuana: Local 420 celebrations

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — April 20 is known as 420, a well-known holiday in the cannabis community. The day 420 is known as a weed holiday and stems back to 1971. A group of California teenagers ritualistically got together every day and would smoke at 4:20 p.m. Soon, the numbers 420 became code for smoking marijuana and was later converted into 4/20 for calendar purposes, according to the Associated Press.
WEST PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Central Illinois Proud

Spence Morris withdraws from IL-17 congressional race

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria resident has dropped out of the race for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District. Spence Morris confirmed the news Wednesday, saying he had to withdraw from the race due to “personal health issues.”. “I really wish I could’ve stayed in the race, but...
PEORIA, IL
Pekin Daily Times

Pekin Daily Times

207
Followers
51
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pekin, IL from Pekin Daily Times.

 http://pekintimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy