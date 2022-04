Administrators are mandated training, incident response policies after incident harming Gladstone team membersFollowing an investigation into an incident at a Jan. 28 boys basketball game, Molalla High School has been placed on probation for one year, beginning March 31. In January, student athletes from Gladstone High School reported that MHS fans appeared to be wearing blackface and taunting Black basketball players on the opposing team. Additionally, Gladstone students reported an adult showing an image of a confederate flag in their direction. The Oregon School Activities Association hired an independent investigator to look into the allegations. In a...

MOLALLA, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO