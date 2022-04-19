Meet the Officers of SMPD Beat One

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department welcomed four new mounted patrol officers to the force on Wednesday. Officer Chris Clark, Officer Shelbi Rose, Officer Moriah Pollach, and Reserve Officer Andre Ramos were announced as the newest members of the mounted patrol unit. In a video the department shared on Facebook, the officers are […]
A Southern California shoe store owner opened fire at two shoplifters, police said, but mistakenly shot a 9-year-old girl about to get her picture with a mall Easter bunny. The store owner fled the state and was arrested in Nevada, authorities said Wednesday. Marqel Cockrell, 20, was chasing the shoplifters...
A woman and her daughter from Hemet in Southern California were violently arrested in front of their home in March 2021. Mariah Hereford and her mother Monet Hereford have video footage of the encounter of Hemet Gang Enforcement officers’ brutal handling and arrest of the women, as well as Mariah’s fiancé, Ryan Gadison.
A 52-year-old man died in California after being struck by traffic while trying to escape an attack after he went with his family to buy a car, Los Angeles police say. Police initially responded to reports of an accident at Budlong Avenue and 109th Street in South Los Angeles at 12:12 p.m. Friday, March 25, a news release said.
A 54-year-old Black woman in California was the latest victim to prove that excessive force is a huge problem for African Americans after she was gunned down by a Stockton police officer that fired 30 shots at her car for backing into his cruiser.
A video of three White police officers in Syracuse, New York, has gone viral as they forced an 8-year-old Black boy into the back of their vehicle over an alleged bag of stolen chips. On April 18, the video was posted on Twitter as a White male cop is seen...
Police are searching for a person who fatally stabbed a 34-year-old man before trying to stab two others in what appear to be “random” attacks in the Westlake neighborhood of Central Los Angeles, authorities said. The victim, Sergio Santay, was walking in the 600 block of Bonnie Brae Street around 2:40 p.m. April 8 when […]
"We've been holding hope that she was going to be alive," said sister Gloria White. Found on the side of a highway near Gilroy sexually assaulted, Patricia Skiple had always been called Jane Doe "Blue Pacheco," until a genetic genealogy matched her DNA.
Smash-and-grab suspects targeted a Beverly Hills jewelry store in broad daylight with sledgehammers, making off with up to $5 million in merchandise. "I told my employee, ‘Get on the floor,'" Peter Sedghi, owner of the jewelry store, told the New York Post of the looting that unfolded Tuesday. "As soon as I heard what I thought were gunshots finally stop, I grabbed my gun. First, I made sure my employees were OK. I then went outside, but they were already gone."
DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say that five family members and a dog were found dead Wednesday afternoon inside a Duluth home.
The Duluth Police Department says that the bodies were found in a home on the 700 block of East 12th Street in the city’s East Hillside neighborhood.
According to investigators, police were searching for someone in regards to a welfare check in nearby Hermantown early Wednesday morning and the investigation led officers to the Duluth home.
Duluth police responded to the home around 12:30 p.m., believing that the person they were looking for had access to...
32-Year-Old Killed in Suspected DUI Collision near 405 Freeway. The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m., near the transition to the northbound 405 Freeway. Emergency crews responded to the northbound lanes of the 710 Freeway shortly after. Per reports, Haynes was driving a 2013 Toyota sedan and stopped in the No....
On Monday, the long-time leader of the East Coast Crips, a gang in South Los Angeles, was found guilty for numerous charges including murder, extortion and distribution of narcotics.Known as Little Doc and Uncle Bill, 56-year-old Paul Gary Wallace was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act or RICO for short. The jury also declared Wallace guilty of using a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime. According to evidence presented during the trial, prosecutors said that Wallace was a member of ECC for over 30 years and gained notoriety within the...
A family narrowly escaped their home in Victoria, B.C. after what police believe to be an arson attack. Victoria police are now investigating the arson incident, which set the home of a local Ukrainian Catholic church pastor — named Yuriy Vyshnevskyy — on fire. The incident left one...
A Hollywood Hills man says he was home watching TV Sunday night when four or five people broke in and began rummaging through his belongings. The victim said his dog barked around 11:15 p.m. but he initially believed there was just a racoon or wild animal walking across the roof of his home in the […]
Los Angeles, CA – Chris Brown has a repeat stalker situation outside of his California home. According to TMZ and the Los Angeles Police Department, a woman has routinely stopped by the gate of Brown’s San Fernando Valley residence to the point where cops have been called. Each...
A woman that was at least 20 years old was shot and killed while sitting in her car on Monday afternoon.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened just after 3:20 p.m. near the intersection of Western and Florence Avenues. The woman and a man were sitting in their vehicle when they were shot.The woman died at the scene but the man, who was at least 30-years-old, was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.Authorities have no information describing possible suspects.
