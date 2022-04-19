Meet the Officers of SMPD Beat One

Originally published April 20 DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say that five family members and a dog were found dead Wednesday afternoon inside a Duluth home. The Duluth Police Department says that the bodies were found in a home on the 700 block of East 12th Street in the city’s East Hillside neighborhood. (credit: CBS) According to investigators, police were searching for someone in regards to a welfare check in nearby Hermantown early Wednesday morning and the investigation led officers to the Duluth home. Duluth police responded to the home around 12:30 p.m., believing that the person they were looking for had access to...

