Orangeburg, SC

Rapp on Jazz: Pete Minger

 2 days ago

Bebop jazz trumpeter and composer Pete Minger was born George Allen Minger on January 22, 1953 in Orangeburg, SC. Like so many of the Palmetto State's musicians, Minger came from a musical family with strong ties...

Comments / 0

