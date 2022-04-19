ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Ceeze Creative Studios Launches "Field Gear"

By Sam Cole
Highsnobiety
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePushing forward with its mission to bring meaningful sustainability into the apparel industry, New York City-based creative studio Ceeze steps back into the mix with Russell Athletic for their fourth collaboration, titled "Field Gear." Don't check out, we get it – sustainability and responsible design can be trigger words....

hypebeast.com

Ceeze Unveils Limited-Edition Biggie-Inspired Nike Air Max 1

New York creative studio Ceeze has teamed up with Brooklyn-based restaurant Elite Williamsburg and D’ussé Cognac to create a 22-piece Biggie-inspired Air Max 1 collection for Air Max Day 2022. Ceeze — which dropped a limited-run of bespoke “Burgundy” Air Jordan 5 earlier this year — has taken...
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

Remi Bader and Revolve Team Up for Size-inclusive Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. Remi Bader and Revolve are teaming up for a size-inclusive collaboration launching this fall. The collection will feature a range of sizing from XXS to 3X, with the model sharing highlights of the design and development process with her community, marking the first time that the fashion retailer is partnering with a content creator to show the process.More from WWDCelebrities at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022 - So FarPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationInside the Nespresso x Chiara Ferragni Temporary Café in Milan “I have always struggled with wanting to wear...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

Mercedes LeAnza, Lead Creative Producer at Amazon Studios, Dies at 40

Click here to read the full article. Mercedes Angelica LeAnza, a film and television producer who had been serving as a lead creative producer at Amazon Studios and Prime Video, died on April 10 of bile duct cancer. She was 40. Born on Nov. 12, 1981 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago to Sandra Voris LeAnza, LeAnza relocated to California with her mother and brother, Kyle, after her parents’ divorce. After living in Los Angeles, the family moved to San Mateo, where LeAnza completed high school. LeAnza attended Loyola Marymount University, where she graduated with honors in theater arts and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#New York City#Athletics#Field Gear#Ra
CarBuzz.com

Lucid's Dealer Network Grows With New Premium Studios

With elegant styling and an avant-garde interior, the Lucid Air is undoubtedly one of the classiest EVs out there. It's also one of the quickest; it can't quite keep up with the mighty Model S Plaid, but we're guessing the average Air driver could care less. However, Lucid Motors is still looking to lure performance-minded buyers and will most certainly do so with the newly-launched, 1,050-horsepower GT Performance.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
Footwear News

Coi Leray Takes a Risk in High-Slit Pajama Minidress With Stiletto Sandals at Alexander Wang’s Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Coi Leray put an edgy twist on a preppy-chic ensemble for Alexander Wang’s “Fortune City” pre-fall and fall 2022 runway show in Los Angeles’ Chinatown on Tuesday night. The “No More Parties” hitmaker turned a sparkling blue silk pajama skirt into a shirt dress. The short number was streamlined with sequins and included a structured collar, plunging V-neckline and risky side slits. To amp up the glam factor, the chart topping musician blinged...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TechCrunch

New VC firm Baukunst spools up to invest in ‘creative technologists’

The “cultural change” Baukunst is referring to is the big shift of Gen Z joining the workforce and decision-making power shifting toward the millenial generation. It also highlights collaborative and remote work, erosion of trust in large institutions and the attention economy. Finally, the firm is keeping an eye on how customer demand is shifting in response to climate change and other big societal shifts. On the technology side, the firm is particularly interested in companies that are leveraging toolkits and shifts in computing capacity, including the ubiquitous availability of cloud-based AI, blockchain and crypto protocols, and the proliferation of edge computing and — on the hardware side — the availability of system-on-a-chip systems making AI & ML technologies available in every device. Baukunst also has a specific interest in manufacturing, supply-chain, mass customization and the availability of cheap and capable sensors that makes the next-generation IoT solutions easier and faster to develop and deploy.
BUSINESS
WWD

Skin Care Brand Revea Closes $6 Million Seed Round

Click here to read the full article. Skin care newcomer Revea has closed a funding round. The company, which creates personalized skin care using artificial intelligence and hyperspectral imaging, has closed a second round of seed funding, to the tune of $6 million. It was founded in 2019.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Alpha Edison led the round, with participants also including retailer Ulta Beauty, Waldencast Ventures, GISEV and Verlinvest, among others. Revea’s technology is available at a brick-and-mortar location in San Francisco, where consumers can have their skin evaluated...
SKIN CARE
papermag.com

Staten Island Warehouse Becomes First Amazon Union

You may have heard the early-pandemic horror stories of Amazon’s working conditions, including workers being denied breaks to the point of incontinence, and even on the job deaths. In an ongoing effort to support the frontline workers at Amazon, more than 8,300 workers at Amazon’s only fulfillment center in...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Vox

The Amazonification of the American workforce

Same-day delivery of millions of products. Answers to your every question by simply calling out, “Alexa.”. Amazon has transformed our expectations for how we buy things and how we interact with technology. It’s now intuitive for many of us to buy almost anything we want with a click — whether from Amazon or some other retailer — and to count on it being delivered within days, if not the same day. As Amazon has built the sprawling logistics and delivery empire that makes this possible, it has also begun to change the working lives of many Americans — in some ways for the better, and in some ways for the worse.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

AWS launches new $30M accelerator program aimed at minority founders

From a diversity standpoint, the venture capital financing landscape remains incredibly imbalanced. Since 2015, Black and Latinx founders — who have fewer funding routes available to them to begin with — have raised just 2.4% of total venture capital invested, according to Crunchbase. The current system capitalizes women and minority founders at 80% less than businesses overall. But miraculously, about 80% of investors believe that minority and women business owners get the capital they deserve — spotlighting the disconnect.
BUSINESS
WWD

Retooled René Caovilla Makes Retail Push, Reaffirms Independence Stance

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — René Caovilla, the man, is ready to leave the pandemic-disrupted years behind and inject fresh energy into the luxury footwear company his father founded in 1928 and which he helped propel to global fame. A year after he spearheaded a reshuffle of the company’s organization — as part of which his son Edoardo Caovilla, former creative director and chief executive officer, has left to pursue other ventures and a new board of directors was installed — the luxury shoemaker is rolling out a retail expansion plan and retooling its key commercial, communications...
RETAIL
The Hollywood Reporter

8 Fab Sources for Pulling Off Stylish Weddings, from Gowns and Jewelry to Hair Ornaments

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to wedding season — which is projected in 2022 to be a record year due to pandemic rescheduling — Hollywood luminaries in their most joyous moments continue to provide style inspiration beyond the red carpet.More from The Hollywood ReporterToast 4/20 with These Hollywood-Backed CBD Brands and Pothead-Friendly GoodsThe Most Unique Day Gifts Under $250 for Every Type of RecipientThe 25+ Best One-Piece Swimwear Fit for Hollywood Stars For her South of France nuptials last July, Issa...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Motley Fool

Chipotle Launches $50 Million Venture Fund for Restaurant Tech

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
RESTAURANTS
geekwire.com

Serena Williams investing in Karat to help startup prepare more Black engineers for tech interviews

Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
SEATTLE, WA

