Ceeze Creative Studios Launches "Field Gear"

Same-day delivery of millions of products. Answers to your every question by simply calling out, “Alexa.”. Amazon has transformed our expectations for how we buy things and how we interact with technology. It’s now intuitive for many of us to buy almost anything we want with a click — whether from Amazon or some other retailer — and to count on it being delivered within days, if not the same day. As Amazon has built the sprawling logistics and delivery empire that makes this possible, it has also begun to change the working lives of many Americans — in some ways for the better, and in some ways for the worse.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO