ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Scarlet Sunrise: Former Buckeyes star Denzel Ward signs record-breaking contract

By Spencer Holbrook about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DNS9j_0fDLpZLg00
Former Ohio State star Denzel Ward is the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Denzel Ward signs record-breaking contract extension

Former Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward has played his entire career so far with the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns are making sure he’ll remain in Cleveland for a long time — with record-breaking money. Ward agreed to a five-year, $100.5 million contract extension on Monday, one that includes $71.25 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ward, just 24 years old, became the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history with the signing of the deal, another example of a former Buckeyes star landing record-setting money with a second contract in the NFL.

Ward was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft after dominating at Ohio State. He has 10 career NFL interceptions and two touchdowns in 52 games played on his way to becoming one of the best cornerbacks in the league.

Now he’s being paid as such — record-breaking money for the former Buckeyes star.

Lettermen Live hosted by Roosters

Time has flown by for the Buckeyes in March and April, and all of that work built up to a competitive, informative scrimmage on Saturday at the Horseshoe.

All the Lettermen Live panelists can hope for now after seeing the Buckeyes one last time this spring is that the summer months move just as quickly and training camp arrives in a hurry. There will be plenty more discussion about what happened over 15 workouts this spring to help fill the offseason void, and that all started at Roosters on Monday with a focus just on the exhibition at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State appears to have a great chance of reaching those benchmarks again this season And former Buckeyes Bobby Carpenter and Justin Zwick were joined by Lettermen Row staffers Austin Ward and Spencer Holbrook alongside Nicole Cox from Roosters for a fun, casual conversation to break that all down while covering a number of topics about the program as spring came to a close.

As always, Lettermen Live is hosted by Roosters on Olentangy River Road in Columbus.

Buckeyes reserve defensive lineman enters transfer portal

Ohio State defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan has entered the transfer portal. Cowan confirmed that with his own tweet on Monday afternoon, just two days removed from the spring game in the Horseshoe over the weekend.

An early enrolled player from the Class of 2020, Cowan was eager to contribute when he arrived in Columbus. As a recruit, Cowan’s potential was tantalizing for the Buckeyes. Getting a head start in the weight room was one of the primary reasons Cowan enrolled early at Ohio State.

Now a third-year player from Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School, Jacolbe Cowan dealt with injuries that slowed down his development in Columbus but kept fighting through them with an eye on finding the field more in his redshirt freshman season in 2021. He was never able to break through and become one of those contributors in his two seasons trying to climb the Buckeyes depth chart.

Cowan will still have three seasons of eligibility remaining to try being a weapon elsewhere, but his time at Ohio State seems to be over after two seasons. He is in the transfer portal with the hope of finding a new home.

Are you subscribed yet?

Are you ready to get all your latest Ohio State news in one place? Become a member of Lettermen Row today. With your Lettermen Row/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to the everything that’s happening with the Buckeyes, but you’ll also be able to peruse other fan sites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about Ohio State, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter, Instagram and on Youtube for all the latest Ohio State news you need to know.

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has spent each of the last four seasons as a member of the Browns. Now, the 29-year-old is allowed to sign with whichever team he wants as a free agent. However, it...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Todd McShay Shocked By What He’s Hearing About NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft a little over a week away, ESPN’s Todd McShay has unveiled some new information regarding Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean. Dean has been labeled a Day 1 prospect for the majority of this draft process. However, McShay is now hearing there’s a legit chance that Dean could slide out of the first round.
NFL
The Spun

Thad Matta Is Reportedly Hiring 2 Former Ohio State Stars

Former Ohio State head coach Thad Matta is dipping into his Buckeye past to help fill out his new staff at Butler. According to the Indianapolis Star, Matta is hiring Greg Oden and Jon Diebler, both of whom played for him at Ohio State. Matta has already named Mike Pegues, Kevin Kuwik and David Ragland his full-time assistants, so Oden and Diebler would be filling other roles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fox40jackson.com

Eddie George angling for shot at alma mater Ohio State

Eddie George’s aggressive style earned him a Heisman Trophy and later, more than 10,000 career rushing yards in the NFL. Fast-forward a couple of decades, and George is still just as aggressive, but now for scheduling instead of scampering. Entering his second season as head coach of HBCU Tennessee...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
The Spun

Buffalo Bills Reportedly Sign Veteran Free Agent

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly signed former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman David Quessenberry on a one-year deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Quessenberry started all 17 games for the Titans this past season. Quessenberry was originally selected by the Houston Texans with a sixth-round pick in the 2017 draft....
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Saints, Steelers Huge Draft Plans May Have Been Revealed

The 2022 NFL Draft has already seen one major shakeup and we are still just about two weeks away from things kicking off. The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints made a deal that involved four first-round picks, as the Saints picked up one more in this year’s draft, but surrendered some serious future draft capital to do so, sending Philadelphia a future first and second. While the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t made a big move yet, they are a team to watch.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Zwick
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Band Video

When it comes to their football program, Ohio State spares no effort to create the best program they possibly can. That same effort goes into their marching band, as we’ve seen from a now-viral video. On Thursday, Ohio State released a video from one of their recent band practices....
COLUMBUS, OH
The Staten Island Advance

Did Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan State and Miami look like playoff contenders this spring? College Football Survivor Show

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Doug Lesmerises goes around the country again this week to wrap up spring football for some of the most interesting playoff contenders on The College Football Survivor Show, helped by some of the best football podcasters and reporters around. Here’s the rundown this week, with loads of...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Predicts No. 1 Seeds For 2023 NCAA Tournament

The 2022 NCAA Tournament just ended two weeks ago, but it’s not too soon to take a very, very early look ahead at the 2023 field. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi officially dropped his first 2023 bracketology on Tuesday. Admittedly, it’s impossible to accurately project next season with so many transfer and NBA Draft decisions still to be made, a fact that Lunardi concedes himself.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Buckeyes#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Espn#Lettermen Live#Roosters Time
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Browns Quarterbacks Photo

When the Cleveland Browns step on the field for the 2022 season, their quarterback room will look significantly different. The team made a major trade for Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason. Knowing he could be facing a significant suspension, the Browns also signed veteran backup Jacoby Brissett – who has starting quarterback experience.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
The Spun

Colin Cowherd ‘Feels Bad’ For Major College Football Program

Colin Cowherd is never afraid to conceal his USC fandom. This time, he gleefully taunted the Oklahoma Sooners in the process. On Tuesday afternoon, the FOX Sports radio host talked smack to Lincoln Riley’s old program on the Trojans’ behalf. “Feel bad for @OU_Football,” Cowherd wrote. “USC gonna...
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts The Winner Of The Big Ten

Michigan shocked the college football world and won the Big Ten title last season. Can the Wolverines repeat as conference championship later this fall? ESPN’s computer doesn’t like their chances. Ohio State is the favorite to win the Big Ten championship this season, per ESPN’s computer. The Buckeyes...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

There’s A Growing Conspiracy Theory With Baker Mayfield

It’s been several weeks since the Cleveland Browns made their blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson and effectively kicked incumbent quarterback Baker Mayfield to the curb. But Mayfield has yet to be traded, which has some people questioning what’s going on. Appearing on 97.3 The Fan, ESPN NFL insider...
CLEVELAND, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Emoni Bates, former 5-star prospect, drawing interest from 2 B1G programs via transfer portal

The former top prospect of the 2022 recruiting class is in the transfer portal and is hearing from a lot of programs, including two schools out of the B1G. Emoni Bates was a longtime commit to Michigan State as a part of the 2022 recruiting class. The 5-star prospect eventually decommitted, reclassified to 2021 and wound up at Memphis as a 17-year-old freshman.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
55K+
Followers
41K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy