Scarlet Sunrise: Former Buckeyes star Denzel Ward signs record-breaking contract

Former Ohio State star Denzel Ward is the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Denzel Ward signs record-breaking contract extension

Former Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward has played his entire career so far with the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns are making sure he’ll remain in Cleveland for a long time — with record-breaking money. Ward agreed to a five-year, $100.5 million contract extension on Monday, one that includes $71.25 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ward, just 24 years old, became the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history with the signing of the deal, another example of a former Buckeyes star landing record-setting money with a second contract in the NFL.

Ward was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft after dominating at Ohio State. He has 10 career NFL interceptions and two touchdowns in 52 games played on his way to becoming one of the best cornerbacks in the league.

Now he’s being paid as such — record-breaking money for the former Buckeyes star.

Lettermen Live hosted by Roosters

Time has flown by for the Buckeyes in March and April, and all of that work built up to a competitive, informative scrimmage on Saturday at the Horseshoe.

All the Lettermen Live panelists can hope for now after seeing the Buckeyes one last time this spring is that the summer months move just as quickly and training camp arrives in a hurry. There will be plenty more discussion about what happened over 15 workouts this spring to help fill the offseason void, and that all started at Roosters on Monday with a focus just on the exhibition at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State appears to have a great chance of reaching those benchmarks again this season And former Buckeyes Bobby Carpenter and Justin Zwick were joined by Lettermen Row staffers Austin Ward and Spencer Holbrook alongside Nicole Cox from Roosters for a fun, casual conversation to break that all down while covering a number of topics about the program as spring came to a close.

As always, Lettermen Live is hosted by Roosters on Olentangy River Road in Columbus.

Buckeyes reserve defensive lineman enters transfer portal

Ohio State defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan has entered the transfer portal. Cowan confirmed that with his own tweet on Monday afternoon, just two days removed from the spring game in the Horseshoe over the weekend.

An early enrolled player from the Class of 2020, Cowan was eager to contribute when he arrived in Columbus. As a recruit, Cowan’s potential was tantalizing for the Buckeyes. Getting a head start in the weight room was one of the primary reasons Cowan enrolled early at Ohio State.

Now a third-year player from Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School, Jacolbe Cowan dealt with injuries that slowed down his development in Columbus but kept fighting through them with an eye on finding the field more in his redshirt freshman season in 2021. He was never able to break through and become one of those contributors in his two seasons trying to climb the Buckeyes depth chart.

Cowan will still have three seasons of eligibility remaining to try being a weapon elsewhere, but his time at Ohio State seems to be over after two seasons. He is in the transfer portal with the hope of finding a new home.

Are you subscribed yet?

Are you ready to get all your latest Ohio State news in one place? Become a member of Lettermen Row today. With your Lettermen Row/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to the everything that’s happening with the Buckeyes, but you’ll also be able to peruse other fan sites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about Ohio State, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter, Instagram and on Youtube for all the latest Ohio State news you need to know.