ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Why these drivers say more women should be truckers

By Marni Hughes, Nichole Berlie, Bobby Oler
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

( NewsNation ) — There was no way Savoon Barnes-Poags was going to become a truck driver, and there was nothing her husband could do to change that.

Barnes-Poags saw the hours put in by her husband, who owns a trucking company, and didn’t think it was for her. Plus, she had a very practical concern.

“I’m 4’9″ … I can’t do this!” she remembers telling him.

But she gave it a shot. Now, she’s had her license for 16 months. With her T-shirt that reads “Pretty Girls Drive Trucks Too,” she’s bucking the expectation that drivers are disheveled men.

Keep up with the Social Media Stars!

“A lot of people think since I do a full face of make-up that I can’t drive correctly,” she said Monday on “Rush Hour.” “I don’t understand how it correlates, but they don’t think I’m able to push these trucks the way a man pushes trucks.”

Despite her flair, she is firmly in the minority in her profession. Studies before the pandemic found women had just barely cracked the 10% mark of drivers .

Ingrid Brown, a trucker of 40 years and host of “America on 18 Wheels,” said trucking is an inherently equal profession between men and women.

“I get paid the same things the guys get paid,” she said Monday on “NewsNation Prime.” “I do the same job they do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GjunO_0fDLpWhV00
Savoon Barnes-Poags, left, and Ingrid Brown, right (NewsNation)

She added the industry has come a long way in her four decades. There are now reliably men’s and women’s showers at truck stops, and the equipment is easier to operate.

Barnes-Poags agrees the job suits her well. She had trouble learning on a truck with manual transmission because she had to strain to reach the clutch, but automatic trucks were easy to get the hang of.

“It was like driving a big car,” she said. “It wasn’t really as hard as I thought.”

The two said they also feel safe on the job. Brown says the men she’s dealt with over the years have been supportive and kept her safe.

“My safety around the guys at truck stops is so much safer than if I’m parked on a side street in Chicago, or parked somewhere there’s not a lot of people around,” Brown said.

She is mindful of her surroundings and doesn’t walk between parked trucks in the dark. Barnes-Poags does video calls when she’s walking alone late at night to deter would-be criminals from targeting her.

Barnes-Poags and Brown have used their professions to create a platform for themselves. Barnes-Poags has a TikTok account chronicling her life on the road, which has more than 151,000 followers, and Brown hosts a web series called “America On 18 Wheels.”

“I would love to see more women realize they can do what I’ve done,” Brown said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Davie County house fire that killed parents, 4-year-old, 8-month-old deemed ‘suspicious’

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Investigators are returning to a home destroyed by a fire. On Monday afternoon, four family members were found dead inside a home off of Junction Road in Cooleemee. The Davie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to begin an investigation due to some suspicious circumstances discovered by firefighters. Deputies […]
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Truckers
OutThere Colorado

VIRAL VIDEO: Woman claims flirty Colorado cop let her drive after blowing "3.8" on breathalyzer

A viral video is circulating the Internet in which an 18-year-old female claims that she was stopped by a police officer while driving in Colorado, who ultimately let her go despite her blowing a "3.8" BAC on a breathalyzer – well over the legal limit of .08 percent. In her viral video, the woman claims that the officer flirted with her and gave her his phone number for a "coffee or lunch" meet-up, along with a mere warning for driving under the influence. As it turns out, the claims seem to be false and while the woman was pulled over for swerving in the early hours of April 2, video footage shows a very different interaction.
COLORADO STATE
FOX8 News

‘Something I didn’t want to see’: Teen accused of leading Greensboro police on pursuit, jumping off guardrail

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A speeding stolen vehicle prompted a Greensboro police pursuit that shut down a section of westbound Interstate-40, according to the Greensboro Police Department. It happened between the South Elm-Eugene Street and Randleman Road exits around 7:30 p.m. on April 15.  According to a police report and arrest warrant, a 16-year-old was driving a stolen vehicle along East Market Street […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
CarBuzz.com

Thieves Swipe Entire Fleet Of New Hyundai Vehicles

Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of Gone in 60 Seconds, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorious

Australian Teen Car Thief Crashes Range Rover, Brags Online

A 13-year-old boy allegedly stole a Range Rover in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia before crashing it into a ditch. That stunt landed him in the hospital in critical condition. Since the wreck, which looks horrifically violent, the teen’s condition improved. That’s when he reportedly started bragging on social media about his ill-advised escapades.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX8 News

1 cow remains at large after Winston-Salem tractor-trailer accident

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Traffic got snarled by cows on the lam Thursday morning. According to Winston-Salem, a tractor-trailer was carrying the cows and overturned on US 52 at Interstate 40. Winston-Salem Police Department tweeted about detour information and reiterated that drivers should use caution due to the wandering cows. As of 10:30 a.m., Winston-Salem […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy