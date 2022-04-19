ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina 'up there' for Georgia DB after third visit

By Chris Clark about 5 hours
Photo: CJ Driggers | GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina football drew a return visit from Georgia DB Jalon Kilgore for the spring game; how did things go on the trip?

