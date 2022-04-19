ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Rain, snow ending overnight; turning blustery

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Monday for western counties in the Susquehanna Valley. A total of one to three inches of snow is possible, with the heaviest snow at higher elevations. The rest of the area is seeing mainly rain with some wet flakes mixed...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne
WBTW News13

Warmth ramping up late week!

A good Wednesday evening my friends! We are closing out another day with below average high temps, but the sunshine definitely felt nice. Clearing will hold up overnight as well. After lows fall back into a wide array of low 50s to mid 40s by early tomorrow morning, our Thursday will have the some clouds […]
ENVIRONMENT
WHIO Dayton

Drying out, but still breezy this afternoon; Warm-up into the weekend

TODAY: Drying out into the afternoon with some sunshine returning. Still breezy through most of the day, but winds will subside tonight. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s by the end of the day, which is close to normal for late April. Some clouds will hang around overnight with a few areas of patchy fog possible. Temperatures dip into the lower 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KTLA

Wednesday forecast: Morning clouds and drizzle

Look for some morning clouds and drizzle Wednesday as we prepare for a chance of rain later this week. Wednesday’s weak cold front will give way to a stronger system that will pass through the region on Thursday. That storm will bring a chance of rain overnight Thursday into Friday. Look for temperatures to warm […]
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Sunshine and a big warmup

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Look for sunshine and chilly temps in the lower 30s this morning with partly sunny skies for the afternoon and highs in the mid-50s. Rain will redevelop tonight and into Thursday. The next chance of rain will be late Friday afternoon/evening. Temperatures will trend milder at...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy