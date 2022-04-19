News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Monday for western counties in the Susquehanna Valley. A total of one to three inches of snow is possible, with the heaviest snow at higher elevations. The rest of the area is seeing mainly rain with some wet flakes mixed...
The dry weather is here to stay, at least until next week. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jon Cubit says Thursday looks to be quiet with a mix of clouds and some sun with highs again in the upper-50s. Cubit says Friday will be sunny and warm with a high of...
A good Wednesday evening my friends! We are closing out another day with below average high temps, but the sunshine definitely felt nice. Clearing will hold up overnight as well. After lows fall back into a wide array of low 50s to mid 40s by early tomorrow morning, our Thursday will have the some clouds […]
Elevated fire danger conditions are expected this afternoon due to. gusty south winds and low relative humidity. Winds will increase ahead of a storm system. Nothing severe is expected at this time. From The NWS:. Today. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing...
TODAY: Drying out into the afternoon with some sunshine returning. Still breezy through most of the day, but winds will subside tonight. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s by the end of the day, which is close to normal for late April. Some clouds will hang around overnight with a few areas of patchy fog possible. Temperatures dip into the lower 50s.
Look for some morning clouds and drizzle Wednesday as we prepare for a chance of rain later this week. Wednesday’s weak cold front will give way to a stronger system that will pass through the region on Thursday. That storm will bring a chance of rain overnight Thursday into Friday. Look for temperatures to warm […]
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Look for sunshine and chilly temps in the lower 30s this morning with partly sunny skies for the afternoon and highs in the mid-50s. Rain will redevelop tonight and into Thursday. The next chance of rain will be late Friday afternoon/evening. Temperatures will trend milder at...
