ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Add Wind to the Weather Issues in Twin Tiers Tuesday

By Kathy Whyte
KISS 104.1
KISS 104.1
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Add wind to the weather concerns for the Twin Tiers April 19. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for Broome, Tioga,...

kissbinghamton.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Susquehanna, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
City
Tioga, PA
City
Bradford, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin Tiers#Recycle Bins#A Wind Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Fox News

Winter storm continues to impact New England

A winter storm continues in interior New England on Tuesday morning. Winter weather alerts are still in place to start the day across upstate New York and Vermont. On Monday night, some 8-10 inches fell across portions of Pennsylvania. An additional 6-8 inches of snow are still possible as the...
VERMONT STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/19 Tuesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be brisk and blustery (gusts to 40 mph) with a stray afternoon shower and highs in the low 50s. We'll see clearing tonight, but it will be cold and breezy out there with wind chills falling into the 30s and 20s. Tomorrow will get off to a cold start, but it will be a good looking day with temperatures closer to 60 in the afternoon.Looking Ahead: There's a slight chance of showers on Thursday with highs in the low 60s. Friday's the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs around 70.
ENVIRONMENT
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Nor’easter could hit N.J. with heavy rain after freezing temps

After showers fell over parts of New Jersey on Saturday evening, the state saw a dip in temperatures which could make way for a stronger storm. As the Easter weekend winds down, forecasters say a coastal storm could still shift into a strong nor’easter late Monday or early Tuesday, bringing heavy rain to the Garden State and potential snow and ice to parts of Pennsylvania, New York State and northern New England.
ENVIRONMENT
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

Binghamton, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissbinghamton.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy