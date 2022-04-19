ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Normal to work with Iowa firm for $50+million Uptown redevelopment

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAL – The Normal Town Council has taken the first step toward reviving plans to redevelop a large part of Uptown Normal even as one council member said the town appears to be setting the wrong priorities. The council voted 6-1, with Stan Nord voting no, for a...

The Telegraph

Illinois is taxing taxes

Illinois politicians must think we are really a dumb bunch, they just passed legislation that requires every gas pump in the Land of Lincoln to bear a sticker telling us that the state could be screwing us over even worse at the gas pump.    Of course, they don't phrase it that honestly. They are quite literally giving us their 2-cents' worth. Illinois will still have the second-highest gasoline taxes in the nation - but, hey, our politicians are putting off a 2-cent-a-gallon tax hike scheduled for July 1 until Jan. 1, 2023.   Let's say in July, I were to pull into a service station to fill my pickup with fuel and I spend $100. (I spent that much two weeks ago - the most I've paid in my life at a gas pump.) The legislature wants me to know life could be much worse.  If they hadn't put off the tax increase, I could have paid $100.40.
ILLINOIS STATE
Motley Fool

Home Values May Be Soaring -- but Property Taxes Aren't

Here's some good news for homeowners. Home prices rose 16.9% in 2021. Property taxes only rose 1.8% in the same time frame. The housing market exploded last year -- not in terms of inventory, but in terms of prices. In 2021, the median home sale price was $346,900, up 16.9% from 2020 as per the National Association of Realtors. That also caused home equity levels to skyrocket.
INCOME TAX
94.1 KRNA

Summit Pipeline Has Secured Over 100 Miles In Iowa

There has been a lot of pushback with the Summit Pipeline as landowners worry whether or not their land will be taken to build it. The longest stretch of the pipeline would go through Iowa, and according to Reuters, Summit Carbon Solutions has secured 20% of that route. People are...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Historic flooding and solutions for the future

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It was almost three years ago that the Mississippi River reached its historic, record-setting crest at 22 feet in May 2019. The April 17 episode of INSI6HT featured an in-depth discussion of future mitigation plans for flooding events in the Quad Cities region. In particular, since Davenport and Moline have not built floodwalls, future steps for those municipalities are much of the round table discussion during the first four segments.
DAVENPORT, IA
The Center Square

Budget package sent to Illinois’ governor contains various tax credits

(The Center Square) – A series of tax credits are part of the budget package Illinois lawmakers approved earlier this month and sent to the governor Monday. Before adjourning, state lawmakers passed the largest spending plan in state history, coming in at $46.5 billion. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signaled he’ll support the bill. With the appropriations, tax policy and budget implementation bill now on his desk, he’s expected to sign the package soon.
ILLINOIS STATE
wcbu.org

OSF HealthCare buys Cottage properties for $4 million

OSF HealthCare acquired multiple parcels of real estate from Galesburg’s Cottage Hospital for $4 million. The sale was recorded April 12, according to the Knox County Assessor’s Office. According to parcel numbers and property tax records, the sale includes the following properties in Galesburg:. 695 N. Kellogg St.,...
GALESBURG, IL

