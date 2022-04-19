ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Add Wind to the Weather Issues in Twin Tiers Tuesday

By Kathy Whyte
 2 days ago
Add wind to the weather concerns for the Twin Tiers April 19. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for Broome, Tioga,...

Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Winter storm continues to impact New England

A winter storm continues in interior New England on Tuesday morning. Winter weather alerts are still in place to start the day across upstate New York and Vermont. On Monday night, some 8-10 inches fell across portions of Pennsylvania. An additional 6-8 inches of snow are still possible as the...
VERMONT STATE
98.1 The Hawk

Nor’Easter Sets Sights on Southern Tier

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 6 p.m. April 18 to noon April 19 for much of the Southern Tier. For Chenango and Delaware Counties, the National Weather Service is calling for heavy snow accumulating five to eleven inches through mid-day April 19.
BINGHAMTON, NY
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Funnel Cloud Spotted Near Stockton As Extreme Weather Rolls Through NorCal

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A funnel cloud was spotted in San Joaquin County near Stockton as extreme weather rolled through Northern California on Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement warning about wind and hail across the Stockton, Lathrop and Ione areas until 1:45 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for Stockton CA, Lathrop CA, Ione CA until 1:45 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/16s5ciCabM — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 21, 2022 Residents reported seeing periodic dumps of hail across those areas. Other people also reported seeing a funnel cloud southeast of Stockton. It doesn’t appear that the funnel cloud ever touched the ground, however. Thunderstorms are expected throughout Northern California on Thursday as an unusually strong winter storm moves through the region. The Sierra Nevada is being buried in snow, prompting chain controls.
STOCKTON, CA
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

