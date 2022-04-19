ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bottom line

By Karl Evers-Hillstrom
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Y9nK_0fDLhIIt00
Tweet

TECHNOLOGY

​Verizon Communications Inc. hired Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP to lobby on telecommunications policy, internet regulation, privacy and tax. Arshi ​Siddiqui, former senior policy adviser to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), will work on the account.

​Micron Technology Inc. hired the S-3 Group to lobby for tax credits for domestic semiconductor manufacturing included in China competitiveness legislation and support federal research funds for computer memory issues. Matt Bravo, former director of floor operations for House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), will work on the account.

HP Inc. hired Becker & Poliakoff P.A. to lobby on supply chain issues. Omar Franco, former chief of staff to Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.), will work on the account.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

​The Blackstone Group Inc. hired Cypress Advocacy LLC to lobby on private equity regulations. Chris Brown, former Republican senior professional staffer for the House Financial Services Committee, will work on the account.

Stripe Inc. hired Boundary Stone Partners to lobby on carbon removal technologies and related bills. Christine Turner, former director of trade policy and global supply chain security at the National Security Council under former President Obama, will work on the account.

HEALTH CARE

​AmerisourceBergen Corp. hired Oxford Strategies to lobby on issues related to supply chain management and drug pricing. Erika Long, former Democratic professional staffer for the House Energy and Commerce Committee, will work on the account.

​Global Medical Response hired Forbes Tate Partners to lobby on issues related to Medicare payment and extenders. Jeff Forbes, former Democratic staff director for the Senate Finance Committee, will work on the account.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Steve Scalise
Reuters

Instacart slashes valuation by nearly 40% to $24 bln

March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. grocery delivery company Instacart slashed its valuation by nearly 40% to about $24 billion, the company said on Thursday, citing recent market turbulence. The company, a pandemic darling as doorstep delivery boomed, was valued at $39 billion in a funding round in March last year,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Finance Committee#Micron Technology Inc#House#Hp Inc#Becker Poliakoff P A#The Blackstone Group Inc#Cypress Advocacy Llc#Republican#Stripe Inc#Boundary Stone Partners#Oxford Strategies
Motley Fool

These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Hit All-Time Highs Wednesday

The Nasdaq moved lower on Wednesday after a solid rally over the past week and a half. Palo Alto Networks and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals hit all-time highs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why AMD And Micron Technology Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of semiconductors companies, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), are trading higher on Thursday as the industry gains amid chip manufacturing executives urging Congress to pass legislation that includes subsidies for the semiconductor industry. According to a Bloombergquint Report, the legislation includes...
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street pulls back on stocks, Treasury yields dip

March 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street pushed stocks and Treasury yields down on Wednesday after both had powered higher earlier in the week as investors took in the strength of the economy and hawkish comments from U.S. policymakers. Two-year U.S. Treasury yields have risen sharply so far in March and...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Country
China
Benzinga

What Caused Rite Aid Stock To Spike Today?

Rite Aid Corp (NYSE: RAD) shares closed Wednesday's regular session up more than 11% following a report suggesting the company rejected an $815 million takeover bid earlier this month. According to a New York Post report, citing Spear Point Capital Management co-founder Ron Bienvenu, the private equity firm offered to...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

The news coming from this giant volcano is even gloomier than the new forecasts from the IMF and World Bank

Investors love looking at esoteric indicators for clues on how the economy is performing, and therefore how stocks, bonds and other assets will trade. How about looking at carbon dioxide emissions? There may be a political agreement to reduce emissions but that’s an effort phased in over many years. Any sudden changes are more likely to be the impact of changing patterns of economic activity rather than cleaner output.
ECONOMY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Wall Street bonuses hit record high

Wall Street firms have figured out a way to beat inflation for their employees: Just hike annual bonuses to record amounts. The average Wall Street bonus for 2021 hit a record high of $257,500, up 20% from $213,700 the year before, according to estimates released Wednesday by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Brownstein stays on top as D.C. lobbyists report strong quarter

(Reuters) - Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck said Wednesday that it earned nearly $15.4 million from federal lobbying clients during the first quarter of this year, keeping its lobbying revenue lead after reporting a total of $56.25 million last year. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, which reported the second-highest U.S....
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Dow dips 368 points, Nasdaq 2% after Powell’s rate hike talk

U.S. stocks surrendered all earlier gains after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled forthcoming rate hikes. I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13174.651547 -278.41 -2.07%. Powell said Thursday that central bank officials could raise interest rates by 50-basis points in May and subsequent months as they seek to tame the hottest inflation...
STOCKS
CNBC

Rally on Wall Street evaporates, Dow turns negative as traders weigh rising rates

Stocks were lower Thursday, as traders assessed rising rates and turned their attention to remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed about 60 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 eased 0.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.9%. All three major averages were positive earlier in the session.
STOCKS
The Hill

The Hill

542K+
Followers
65K+
Post
411M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy