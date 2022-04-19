Bottom line

Tweet

TECHNOLOGY

​Verizon Communications Inc. hired Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP to lobby on telecommunications policy, internet regulation, privacy and tax. Arshi ​Siddiqui, former senior policy adviser to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), will work on the account.

​Micron Technology Inc. hired the S-3 Group to lobby for tax credits for domestic semiconductor manufacturing included in China competitiveness legislation and support federal research funds for computer memory issues. Matt Bravo, former director of floor operations for House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), will work on the account.

HP Inc. hired Becker & Poliakoff P.A. to lobby on supply chain issues. Omar Franco, former chief of staff to Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.), will work on the account.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

​The Blackstone Group Inc. hired Cypress Advocacy LLC to lobby on private equity regulations. Chris Brown, former Republican senior professional staffer for the House Financial Services Committee, will work on the account.

Stripe Inc. hired Boundary Stone Partners to lobby on carbon removal technologies and related bills. Christine Turner, former director of trade policy and global supply chain security at the National Security Council under former President Obama, will work on the account.

HEALTH CARE

​AmerisourceBergen Corp. hired Oxford Strategies to lobby on issues related to supply chain management and drug pricing. Erika Long, former Democratic professional staffer for the House Energy and Commerce Committee, will work on the account.

​Global Medical Response hired Forbes Tate Partners to lobby on issues related to Medicare payment and extenders. Jeff Forbes, former Democratic staff director for the Senate Finance Committee, will work on the account.