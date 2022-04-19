ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garth Brooks Announces Name of Broadway Honky Tonk and Opens Retail Store

By Donna Vissman
Cheatham County Source
 2 days ago

As we previously reported, Garth Brooks is opening a new honky tonk at 411 Broadway. And he recently announced the honky tonk’s official name. The venue will be called Friends in Low Places.

In a social media post, Brooks shared, “ Have any of my Friends in Low Places hanging out on Broadway seen this yet?!”

As you walk by the venue, you can see the words “Coming Soon, Friends in Low Places,” in the windows of the building.  A retail store is also now open on the street level where you can buy t-shirts, tour merchandise, and exclusive items, along with souvenirs. Hours for the retail store are Thursday – Sunday, 10 am – 7 pm. To note, the store is cashless.

Just ahead of the Stadium tour concerts at Nissan Stadium, Brooks held a press conference where he spoke about the new bar/entertainment venue. “I want the Chick-fil-A of honky tonks. I want a place where you go, where everyone feels good and safe and everybody’s got manners. I’d love for it to be a classic honky tonk,” stated Brooks.

He continued, “I want to hear George Strait, coming out of that Honky Tonk, and I want to hear Merle Haggard coming out of that Honky Tonk.” Mentioning several times, he wants a place where people feel welcomed. No official open date has been set yet.

