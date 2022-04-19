ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

ASK IRA: Should Heat’s Pat Riley be a finalist for Executive of the Year?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dSWTr_0fDLh7g900
Pat Riley. Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Q: Everyone is really sleeping on the Heat, even on these awards. But let them, for more motivation to the championship. — Brian.

A: Actually, with the exception of Bam Adebayo not being a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, the Heat came out of the finalists process as well as expected, with Tyler Herro one of the three remaining in contention for Sixth Man of the Year and Erik Spoelstra for Coach of the Year. The Heat did not have a candidate for Most Valuable Player or Rookie of the Year, and it would be a difficult argument for anyone for Most Improved Player other than Herro, with more worthy contenders elsewhere. The question is if there were three finalists named for Executive of the Year (which is voted upon by executives and not the media), would Pat Riley be in that group, considering the additions of Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker and Caleb Martin, and the development of emerging undrafted prospects such as Max Strus and Gabe Vincent? The Heat front office assuredly deserves notice for its work, as well.

Q: Ira, Erik Spoelstra should have sat Tyler Herro in the fourth quarter in favor of either Caleb Martin or Victor Oladipo. We had a big lead, Tyler was not in a playoff state of mind, he was reckless turning the ball over, and terrible on defense. A message should be sent to the team this is playoff time. Never mind what he has done during the regular season. — Barry, Deerfield Beach.

A: Which assuredly is not the Erik Spoelstra way. When is the last time, even after the worst of performances, that Erik has shown up or publicly criticized a player? It’s not what he does. What he does is devote a video session Monday to cleaning up the mistakes. It is among the reasons he has such respect from his players. Now, some of his veterans might publicly call out teammates, including Jimmy Butler’s interesting comments when asked after Game 1 about Duncan Robinson (which Jimmy opted to instead praise Max Strus). But Erik Spoelstra has his own way of making things right.

Q: Can you explain to the Heat fans how do the playing minutes get distributed most efficiently in a nine-man rotation? You would think logically with five starters that there would be five backups for each. — Christopher, Vancouver.

A: Because in a salary-cap league, where you can carry only so many stars, you want to maximize that star potential. So the thought is to always have at least one of your starters, and actually one of your stars, on the court at all times. And that is Erik Spoelstra’s approach, whether it is Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry or Bam Adebayo. The thought is to cycle back to one of those three, rather than play a 10th man. So, basically, instead of also including Caleb Martin in his Game 1 rotation, Spoelstra went back to Butler. Caleb is good; Jimmy is better.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Will Never Allow Jordan Poole To Take The Technical Free Throw: “Never. I Could Miss Ten In A Row And I’m Still Stepping To The Line.”

The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

A Favorite Has Emerged For The Lakers Coaching Job

The Los Angeles Lakers have a long to-do list over the offseason and getting a new head coach is at the top of it. The Lakers let go of former head coach Frank Vogel a little over a week ago after they collapsed down the stretch. They looked to be a lock for a spot in the play-in tournament before finishing with a 33-49 record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Deerfield Beach, FL
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Goes Off, Threatens To Start Petition If Jordan Poole Gets Snubbed From Most Improved Player Award: "The NBA Really Needs To Relook At Their Process..."

Yesterday, the NBA released the finalists for each of the season's player awards. Missing from the Most Improved Player category was Jordan Poole, who made some pretty significant leaps from a season ago. Just hours before the finalists were announced, Draymond Green went on a long and semi-heated rant about...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Pat Riley
Person
Kyle Lowry
Yardbarker

Devin Booker daps up baby in viral moment during Game 2

Devin Booker went viral on Tuesday night for a great moment during Game 2 of his Phoenix Suns’ first-round playoff series with the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker had 31 points in the game, including a jumper in the corner before falling to the court. As he was on the ground by the fans sitting courtside, he gave a fist bump to a small child.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Respond To Tracy McGrady Saying Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Are More Skilled Players Than Them: “I See No Lie Told! They Are 2 Of The Most Skilled Players Of All Time."

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are considered two of the most skilled players in the history of the NBA. Both players are incredible with the ball in their hands and can do things most players couldn't dream of. Tracy McGrady recently said that Irving and Durant are two of the most skilled teammates in NBA history, even more so than LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. And LeBron and D-Wade seem to agree.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Sentinel
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Roasted Kenny Smith After Kenny Asked Chuck To Google Him: "I Did. It Said, 'Who?'"

Charles Barkley is one of the NBA's most hilarious media personalities, someone that says exactly what he thinks even if it's about the fans. His rapport with his fellow castmates on Inside The NBA is nothing short of epic, and his constant arguments with Shaquille O'Neal for example, make the show that much more worth watching. But it's not just Shaq who is on the end of Chuck's burns, every once in a while, he'll make fun of Kenny 'The Jet' Smith as well.
NBA
The Spun

Look: UNC Star Has Message For Coach K’s Grandson

UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Robert Horry Says Michael Jordan And The Chicago Bulls Would Have Lost To The Houston Rockets In 1995: "Michael Jordan Is The GOAT But The GOAT Can Be Beat."

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were the scourge of the NBA in the 90s, winning 6 NBA titles in 8 years. That Bulls team was a dynasty and several star players of that era went without ever winning a title thanks to their dominance. One team is an exception to that though. Between The Bulls' two three-peats, the Houston Rockets won back-to-back championships led by Hakeem Olajuwon.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Vancouver, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Reportedly Wasn't Happy With His Former Bulls Teammates' Reactions To The Last Dance: "I Don't Think He Was Particularly Thrilled With Some Of The Blowback... It Flummoxed Him."

Michael Jordan is the GOAT, most agree on this, and a lot of people who were beginning to doubt it were convinced again after watching The Last Dance documentary that aired in 2020. The struggles he faced throughout his career were portrayed in the show, as well as the way that he along with his teammates and coach overcame them to become arguably the greatest dynasty in NBA history.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Got Stuck In Traffic And Missed The Start Of Inside The NBA On TNT: “You’re The Only Dummy That Didn’t Know There Was Going To Be Traffic."

Inside The NBA on TNT is without a doubt the funniest basketball analysis show in the world today. While there are several shows dedicated to analyzing and commenting on the NBA, Inside The NBA is able to bring a degree of entertainment value and the natural camaraderie among the crew makes the show one of the best on air. And last night, unforeseen circumstances made for a hilarious situation to start the show.
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy