Davisville, April 18, 2022: Still playing on the big screen, but not like they did

Click here to read the full article. Hollis Resnik, a Chicago theater legend who made her mark in productions of Follies, Les Miserables, Cabaret and Sunset Boulevard, died Sunday night from heart failure. She was 66.
Her death was announced by Rev. Jim Heneghan, a family friend and spokesperson.
“She was, for decades, a reigning diva of the Chicago theater,” wrote Tribune critic Chris Jones, “a rich-voiced star of musicals with a singular presence, a crackling sense of humor, and a larger-than-life persona, on and off the stage.”
Resnik was in the movie Backdraft and appeared on TV shows such as Crime Story,...
Comments / 0