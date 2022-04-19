ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Davisville, April 18, 2022: Still playing on the big screen, but not like they did

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatching movies on the big screen was once a mainstream, shared cultural experience. Think of the crowds that turned out for the Harry Potter movies or Titanic....

Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Here Today’ screenings April 2-7

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present “Here Today” showing April 2-7 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Actor and comedian Billy Crystal stars in and directs “Here Today”, alongside the outrageous Tiffany Haddish. You never know who’s going to change your life. “Here Today” follows veteran comedy writer Charlie [...] The post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Here Today’ screenings April 2-7 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Collider

'The Offer' Review: A Love Letter to Cinema That Mixes Fact and Fiction Into the Making of 'The Godfather'

Since Paramount+ launched last March, the streamer has unveiled a pretty impressive slate of series, including new additions to the Star Trek franchise and a small-screen Halo adaptation, but their most ambitious series yet is one inspired by the larger-than-life story of the making of The Godfather. Created by Michael Tolkin, The Offer is inspired by true events, though heavily influenced by the accounts provided by the iconic movie’s producer Albert S. Ruddy (played by Miles Teller in the series). In the lead-up to the series’ release, individuals who were privy to the making of The Godfather have contested the anecdotes provided by Ruddy, casting doubt over which elements are fact and which are just tantalizing fiction. Hollywood, after all, loves a good unreliable narrator and The Offer will undoubtedly please audiences both in and outside the film industry.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Movies#New York Times#The Davis Enterprise#Kahi#The Crest Movie Theatre
Outsider.com

Son of ‘Happy Days’ Star Marion Ross Says He’s Always Been in Awe While Working With Ron Howard

Jim Meskimen, the son of “Happy Days” star Marion Ross, recently opened up about what it is like for him to work alongside Ron Howard. While speaking to Fox News earlier this month, Meskimen stated that he met Ron Howard as a young man and worked for him when he was a teenager. This was notably before Howard became a “big-time” director. “He was always an aspiring director,” Meskimen recalled. “He asked me if I would work on weekends to help. I remember I worked maybe six weeks one summertime as he did one of his films.”
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Will Smith Heartbreak: Jada Pinkett Smith's Husband And Family Now Out Of Hollywood's A-List Following Oscar Slap? King Richard Star Reportedly Not Appearing In New Movies Anytime Soon

Will Smith has been making headlines for weeks now following his violent outburst on the Oscar stage on March 27. Most, if not all, fans can recall that the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face due to the latter's comedic monologue that included a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Marilyn Monroe’s Biological Father Revealed in Documentary ‘Marilyn, Her Final Secret’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Label News has just wrapped the production of “Marilyn, Her Final Secret,” an investigative documentary shedding light on the identity of Marilyn Monroe’s biological father whom she never met. Directed by Francois Pomès, the documentary is based on an exclusive DNA research conducted by Ludovic Orlando, an expert in molecular archaeology working in Southern France. Orlando used a hair sample from Monroe which was provided by John Reznikoff, a renown auctioneer and authenticator, as well a saliva sample from the great-grandchild of Monroe’s suspected father, Charles Stanley Gifford. The documentary weaves archive footage...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Conan O'Brien admits he was pessimistic when his pal Greg Daniels revealed he was making an American version of The Office

"I remember being worried for him...I didn't think it could be done," Conan told The Office UK co-creator Stephen Merchant on his podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend. Daniels, who created the NBC version of The Office, was writing partners with Conan at SNL after meeting at Harvard. Merchant responded: "Thank god he didn't listen to you." Merchant recalls telling fellow co-creator Ricky Gervais that they needed an American to do the adaptation after seeing British writers fail in adapting their own series' for American audiences. That's how, after a search, they found Daniels.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Thriller Series Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Over the last month or so, Netflix has been absolutely dominated by the new season of Bridgerton. The acclaimed romantic dramedy from Shonda Rhimes has been nothing short of a behemoth for the streaming service, recently breaking its own viewership record to become the most-watched season debut in Netflix history. This week, however, another Netflix original series has started to soar, taking Bridgerton's pole position in the daily Netflix Top 10 list.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Hollis Resnik Dies: Legend Of Chicago Theater Scene, Film & TV Actress, Was 66

Click here to read the full article. Hollis Resnik, a Chicago theater legend who made her mark in productions of Follies, Les Miserables, Cabaret and Sunset Boulevard, died Sunday night from heart failure. She was 66. Her death was announced by Rev. Jim Heneghan, a family friend and spokesperson. “She was, for decades, a reigning diva of the Chicago theater,” wrote Tribune critic Chris Jones, “a rich-voiced star of musicals with a singular presence, a crackling sense of humor, and a larger-than-life persona, on and off the stage.” Resnik was in the movie Backdraft and appeared on TV shows such as Crime Story,...
CHICAGO, IL
Stereogum

Jennifer Grey Says Madonna Wrote “Express Yourself” About The Actress’ Breakup With Matthew Broderick

In a couple weeks, Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey is publishing her first-ever memoir. In an excerpt from it that was just released via People, Grey says that Madonna told her that “Express Yourself” was written about the actress’ breakup with Matthew Broderick, who she dated for four years after meeting him on the set of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Shocker: Hunter King Recast as Summer

Ever since The Young and the Restless re-signed Michael Mealor as Kyle, fans had been wondering whether the CBS soap would next announce that it was bringing back Hunter King as Summer, too. Now they know: It ain’t happening. On April 20, the show revealed that it had recast...
TV SERIES

