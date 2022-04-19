Davisville, April 18, 2022: Still playing on the big screen, but not like they did

Since Paramount+ launched last March, the streamer has unveiled a pretty impressive slate of series, including new additions to the Star Trek franchise and a small-screen Halo adaptation, but their most ambitious series yet is one inspired by the larger-than-life story of the making of The Godfather. Created by Michael Tolkin, The Offer is inspired by true events, though heavily influenced by the accounts provided by the iconic movie’s producer Albert S. Ruddy (played by Miles Teller in the series). In the lead-up to the series’ release, individuals who were privy to the making of The Godfather have contested the anecdotes provided by Ruddy, casting doubt over which elements are fact and which are just tantalizing fiction. Hollywood, after all, loves a good unreliable narrator and The Offer will undoubtedly please audiences both in and outside the film industry.

