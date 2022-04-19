ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox, IN

Knox Family Fun Day and Fireworks Show Set for July 2

By Anita Goodan
wkvi.com
 2 days ago

The Knox Family Fun Day and Fireworks show is in the planning stages and there is still time to support the event. Family Fun Day kicks off with the Knox...

wkvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGN TV

Fun, interactive family meal kits

Haisous specializes in authentic Vietnamese cuisine and now they’re offering fun, interactive family meal kits. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with more is chef and owner Thai Dang. 1800 S. Carpenter St. Instagram @haisouschicago.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Knox, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Cape Gazette

Live Music Friday night at Sydney’s - Bettenroo

Join us at Sydney’s for live music this weekend!. Ricardo & NBAF with Special Guest Le Nesha - 7 to 10 p.m. Carry-out is always available. Live entertainment on weekends. Call (302) 313-4770 for reservations or to place carry-out orders. For more information visit our website or facebook page.
MUSIC
Fatherly

One Dad’s Must-Haves For Moving Family Fun Outdoors This Spring

This story was produced in partnership with Walmart. Spring is synonymous with warm breezes rustling the leaves, the comforting buzz of lawn mowers starting back up, and the collective sigh of relief from parents everywhere as they can once again send their kids outside to play. No one knows this feeling better than Peter Mutabazi, a father of four who uses his social media presence to share his family’s journey from foster to adoption, spotlighting the wild but wonderful ride that is single fatherhood. When it comes to getting kids of all ages and stages to unplug and get outside, Mutabazi knows how crucial it is to find ways to make it happen.
SPRING, TX
AM 1390 KRFO

‘Rock The Bayfront’ 2022 Grandma’s Marathon Entertainment Lineup Announced

The excitement is in the air as runners, spectators, volunteers, businesses, and more gear up for Grandma's Marathon on June 17 and 18. The live entertainment will once again be held at Bayfront Festival Park for "Rock The Bayfront." The bands are always a great way to celebrate the weekend and for the runners (that still have the leg strength after the marathon), this is a great way to cut loose and celebrate at the beautiful Bayfront Festival Park.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Fun#Fireworks Show#Parade#Beer Garden#Knox Family#The Knox Family Fun Day#Magic Bus#The Knox City Council#The Mayor S Office
WTHR

ZZ Top to perform in downtown Indianapolis in August

INDIANAPOLIS — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band ZZ Top announced their 2022 summer tour will include a show in downtown Indianapolis. ZZ Top's "Raw Whiskey Tour" includes a show in Fort Wayne on Tuesday, July 5 and they'll return to Indiana for a show at TCU Ampitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis on Friday, Aug. 26.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sioux City Journal

Test your mini golf and drinking acumen at the 13th annual Barstool Open

Some sports demand superhuman strength, awe-inspiring agility, and a cunning determination. When it comes to the 13th annual River-Cade Barstool Open, athletes are required to whack a ball on the artificial turf of an indoor mini-golf course. If they can do that with a beer glass in one hand? Well,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
WTHI

Unique restaurant to open in Haute City Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A new unique restaurant is coming to Haute City Center. 3.14 is the latest addition to the mall. The restaurant specializes in tasty pies, but other items too. The menu will also include Po Boys, Philly Cheesesteaks, and Horseshoe fries. The fries are similar to loaded french fries.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
L'Observateur

Cornhole League Registration Now Open

Hahnville, LA – The St. Charles Parish Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the Summer Cornhole League presented by GNO Cornhole is back for a second season. Teams of 2-6 players can register for $100 online through Friday, May 6 at www.gnocornhole.com. Players of all ages are welcome to participate in the family-friendly league.
HAHNVILLE, LA
22 WSBT

Market Basket: Changes coming to Dainty Maid Building

With The Early Bird Eatery opening in their own space, Dainty Maid building owner has tapped restaurant operating group The Haunt of Hounds to develop the building. The group, who are behind Fatbird, Propaganda Pizza and a new coming-soon barbecue restaurant in Dowagiac called Oak and Ash, plan to develop the former bakery space into an incubator food hall where startup food vendors can fill the space and offer a variety of options to customers, while also honing their skills and experience. In addition to playing host to the new startups, Haunt of Hounds will open their own breakfast restaurant inside the space called The Breakfast Club, as well as a bar called Hall Pass for dinner service. Operators plan to host popup events during the month of May and hope to open fully by June. You can read more details about the new development online at southbendtribune.com.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

La Porte Civic Auditorium gets much-needed upgrades

LA PORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Laporte Civic Auditorium is making some significant improvements to get more use out of the historic venue. Earlier this year, the LaPorte Civic Auditorium hosted some of the nation’s best high school basketball players at the NIBC tournament. “For the first 91 years,...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pets: Azelea and Bluebell

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Azelea and Bluebell. Baell says Azelea and Bluebell...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Pet of the Week: 4/19/22

Arlo is a 10-week-old neutered male, black and white Border Collie mix. He has been at the shelter since March 5, 2022. If you are interested in adopting this pet please contact Fort Wayne Department of Animal Care and Control (260-427-1244).
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy