Boris Johnson is under renewed pressure over Partygate, despite apologising dozens of times in the Commons for the Covid law-breaking birthday bash which saw him fined by police.Mark Harper and Steve Baker became the latest Conservative MPs to break ranks this week, calling for the prime minister’s resignation over the scandal.The Independent took a closer look at the Tory MPs who have either called on Mr Johnson to quit, or refused to back him to lead the party into the next general election.Mark Harper, MP for Forest of DeanThe former chief whip called for the PM to go in...

POLITICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO