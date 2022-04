It’s no secret that the 2022 Yankees offense hasn’t gotten off to the start that everyone was hoping for after a less-than-stellar 2021 season. Heading into tonight’s action, the Yankees have averaged only 3.09 runs per game, a scarcity of runs only exceeded by the lowly Diamondbacks Orioles and Tigers so far this season. From the glass-half-full perspective, the pitching staff has been generally great, which has kept the team competitive. Yet even the most optimistic among us have to admit that any hopes for reaching the postseason and making an extended run are pipe dreams if the position players don’t start crossing the plate with far greater frequency.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO