Local School Council elections happening this week at 500 CPS schools: Born of reform, some now struggle to attract candidates

By Tracy Swartz, Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
Retiree and Local School Council candidate Joann Podkul outside Douglas Taylor Elementary School, in Chicago, April 14, 2022. Podkul is running to fill one of two community representative council positions at the Southeast side school. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Joann Podkul won a spot as a teacher representative of Bowen High School in the first Local School Council elections Chicago Public Schools held in 1989.

Podkul retired from teaching years ago, but she is back as an LSC candidate. She’s vying to fill one of two community representative positions on the council at Douglas Taylor Elementary School, where she was a student during World War II.

“I want to be supportive because this is a phenomenal community,” Podkul said of the Southeast Side.

Podkul is among 6,100 people who declared their candidacies across 500 CPS schools. Elementary school elections are scheduled for Wednesday, with high school elections set for Thursday.

Some schools attracted twice as many applicants for the parent and community representative spots on the council, setting the stage for competitive showdowns. Several other schools, meanwhile, failed to recruit more than a couple of parents for these responsibilities, which include approving the school’s budget and retaining or dismissing the principal.

CPS even extended the application deadline by five days to stir more interest in the 6,200 open LSC positions. Now the district is hoping for good voter turnout.

“We’re just really excited about the election. We want everybody to vote,” Marcus Pittman, of the Office of LSC Relations, said Thursday in a Twitter question-and-answer session. “Your voice will not be heard if you’re not voting. If you live in the city, you’re more than likely eligible to vote at one school or another.”

Born out of reform

LSCs were created under the 1988 Chicago school reform act, which overhauled governance of the city’s public education system and pushed power to parents and community residents.

More than 17,000 people ran for seats in the first LSC elections, in October 1989, according to CPS. The district said some 312,000 people cast ballots at the time.

“I was the Chicago Teachers Union delegate at the school. And at that time, the teachers union wasn’t too happy with the idea of having an LSC because it was like one more group to have to deal with,” Podkul said with a laugh. “But our vice president in charge of education, John Kotsakis, said we need to work with this, rather than fighting it. And so a number of the teachers ran for their local schools’ LSCs, and I was one of them.”

The Tribune reported in 1989 that 25 parents and 19 community members competed for eight LSC posts at Podkul’s school, Bowen High in the South Chicago neighborhood, with the most pressing issue being whether to fire the school’s principal. For this month’s election, Bowen fielded candidates for both community representative positions and four of six parent slots, according to CPS data.

A traditional LSC is composed of the school’s principal, six parents, two community residents, two teachers and one staff member who is not a teacher. High schools have three student representatives, while elementary schools can have one starting this year.

LSC participation has waned over the decades. The COVID-19 pandemic, which brought a districtwide move to remote learning, didn’t help matters. The last LSC elections — postponed from April 2020 to November of that year because of the virus — attracted 5,910 candidates. Councils were seated in January 2021.

CPS enrollment has declined over the years as well, with the district now counting 330,000 students. About 270,000 attend district-run schools, which is where you find LSCs. Charter schools don’t hold council elections.

CPS says more than 96% of its schools have enough candidates to meet quorum requirements for LSC meetings. The district said it will work with schools that don’t “so that each school can start the new school year strong.” LSC members can be appointed to fill a vacancy. Terms are scheduled to begin July 1.

Some schools struggle to find candidates

CPS maintains a website that lists LSC candidates by school. The entry for Pershing Magnet School for Humanities shows only one parent, one community and one teacher candidate. A community representative for the Bronzeville-area elementary school told the Tribune several council hopefuls did not participate in the filing process this year because “the manner in which the information was disseminated to all parents and community stakeholders was confusing.”

“There will be a full LSC at Pershing, just not done in the conventional manner,” C. Lynn White wrote in an email.

At Marvin Camras Children’s Engineering School on the Northwest Side, no parents applied for the LSC this year, according to CPS’ council site. Camras’ principal did not return a Tribune request for comment.

Ana Rodriguez, who recently led Camras’ LSC, said she found it difficult to get parents at the Belmont Cragin school involved because the council positions are unpaid and business is typically conducted in English. About 91% of Camras’ 800 students are Hispanic, district data shows.

Rodriguez said school leaders need to make sure to thoroughly explain the purpose of LSCs to parents whose first language is not English.

“Convince them that it’s something important and that they’re going to have a big job when you join the LSC,” Rodriguez said.

The district said more than 100 engagement sessions were held to promote LSC candidacy and the elections. According to the district LSC site, seven Camras students signed up to run for one student representative position on the council.

Starting this year, elementary schools councils can now welcome one student rep in the sixth, seventh or eighth grade. High school LSCs have spots for three students. Student members serve a one-year term.

More than 230 high school students are running to serve on one of 89 councils, according to CPS, while nearly 760 students are competing for a spot on 420 elementary school councils.

Students vote for their classmates, while school employees cast ballots for their colleagues. CPS parents and community members can vote for up to five candidates running to serve as parent or community representatives.

Parents appear to have very little competition at some schools. There is only one parent candidate for the contests at Seward Communication Arts Academy in the Back of the Yards neighborhood and Mount Vernon Elementary School in Washington Heights, according to CPS data.

No parents at Adam Clayton Powell Jr., Paideia Academy in South Shore and Mary E. Courtenay Language Arts Center in Sheridan Park joined their respective races, CPS’ LSC site shows.

Councils at Eugene Field Elementary School in Rogers Park and Hearst Elementary School on the Southwest Side failed to reach a quorum at least once this year, which meant they could not vote at those meetings, the Tribune found by reviewing LSC minutes posted online . Both schools each drew just one parent candidate for this election, according to the district.

Only two parents and one community member, Podkul, applied for those LSC spots at Taylor Elementary, according to CPS. Podkul described the small group as passionate advocates for the school, which has about 350 students.

“What I have observed about the Taylor LSC is that the people who are a part of it are seriously invested in the community. They want good things for the kids,” said Podkul, who has long been active in organizations on the Southeast Side.

Competitive LSC races around the city

There are some crowded LSC ballots farther north. The Jones College Prep LSC recently recommended the firing of Principal P. Joseph Powers, which divided the school community. Only one parent who participated in that vote is running for reelection.

Thirteen parents and four residents submitted paperwork for the race, according to the district. At a March forum , several candidates talked of the need to unify the selective enrollment high school and make it equitable for all.

Parent Deborah Pascua told the Tribune she felt compelled to run because she believed what the council “was doing was irresponsible.”

“I felt my dismay, and I thought, ‘Well, then I need to do something about it and put my hat in the ring,’ not knowing that there are other parents that are now very, very interested. So I’m very pleased to see that it’s competitive,” Pascua said.

In Little Village, nine parents and two residents filed to join the council at William F. Finkl Academy, which has about 225 students. The elementary school hosted a virtual candidate forum , where the discussion centered on improving the school’s rating and adding programs to attract more students.

At Holden Elementary School in Bridgeport, there are nine parent and three community candidates. LSC chairperson Kevin Robinson, who recalled joining the council in 2016, said he couldn’t remember a contested LSC race at Holden — but he’s glad to see so much engagement at the school, which experienced a dip in enrollment to 412 students this school year.

“There’s a group of us on LSC, parents and community (members), that have just worked really hard to take (the school) to that next level,” Robinson said. “It’s a good school, but we want to make it a great school. We want this school to be one of the shining gems in CPS where other schools see our school and say, ‘Wow, what is Holden doing that we should be doing?’”

The election at Coonley Elementary School in North Center, which boasts nearly 900 students, spurred filings from 12 parents and three residents. Candidate statements posted online address enrollment, finance, equity and classroom size concerns.

Coonley parent Amika Porwal said this is her first time applying to be an LSC member, and she didn’t know what to expect.

“I sort of threw my hat in the ring thinking, potentially, there may not be enough interest. This would be, essentially, a volunteer position. But I went to the candidate forum that was held before spring break, and the room was full,” Porwal said.

“I left feeling pretty energized and almost heartened in a way that, like, it doesn’t matter who ‘wins.’ You have a whole bunch of people who are actually pretty passionate about supporting the stability of the school going forward.”

tswartz@tribpub.com

CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Community Policy