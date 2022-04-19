ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daycare Worker Charged With Neglect

By Amy Adams
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA High Point Daycare employee has been charged with neglect. Last month the Department of Child Services got involved...

living life
2d ago

Putting your child in someone else's care is risky. We never know what a caregiver will do under stress etc. Best bet for safety is with a grandparent if possible.

Anthony Chisolm
2d ago

Man people are so careless these days and so poor at making the right decisions and doing their jobs correctly and well. NEEDS MORE BACKGROUND CHECKS THESE DAYS I SWEAR THEY DO 🤬

Portia Clapp
2d ago

I would like to know what will it take to get PROPER PROTECTION FOR OUR CHILDREN IN SCHOOL AND CHILD CARE . THIS BEEN A PROBLEM FOR SO MANY YEARS AND ITS SAD THAT OUR CHILDREN DON'T STAND A CHANCE TO GET TO ENJOY LONG LIFE ANYMORE. THE PARENTS AREN'T BEING ACCOUNTABLE FOR THERE ACTION AND THE LAW STILL AREN'T PROTECTING THEM PROPERLY . I HOPE THAT WE WILL Start a Law for the CHILDREN sake.🤔😭😢✌🏽❤🙏👄

