Red Bull comes to Chicago with street dance competition

By Kayla Samoy, Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago

Red Bull is back to see who will win enough battles to rule the dance floor with its Dance Your Style global all-styles street dance event series. Dancers will compete to impress the audience in a competition that will test their freestyle and musicality skills.

In Chicago, the series kicks off with a summit featuring mentoring sessions and performances April 19. Local dancers taking part include Lam Nguyen, aka Lam Sedechu, who grew up with the first HipHop Freestyle generation in Vietnam. After moving to Chicago in 2015, he founded “Rhythm Kidz” and hopes to share hip hop via various platforms.

Other Chicago-area dancers include K-Dizzle, or Tavares Marshall, who started his 16-year dance career in the underground Chicago Jerk Movement dance scene; Diamond Hardiman, who specializes in footwork; and Josh Dotson, a.k.a KingJayDot.

Following the summit, Dance Your Style’s Chicago qualifier event will be held April 24. Sixteen dancers will hope to impress the crowd with their improvised dance moves as they take part in one-on-one freestyle battles in a variety of dance styles. The audience will pick who will go to the national finals in New Orleans from May 21-22.

Other local Chicagoland dancers who will be included in the event are Katana (Cynthia Godziszewski); Lil Bit (Donnetta Jackson); and Kid Nimbus (Derrick Judkins), who was last year’s Chicago winner.

Dance Your Style’s Content Summit is Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Visceral Dance Center, 3121 N Rockwell St. Dance Your Style’s Chicago qualifier is Sunday at 6 p.m. at Morgan Manufacturing, 401 N. Morgan St.; tickets are $10 at redbull.com

