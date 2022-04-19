ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

War in Ukraine: From invasion to battle for Donbas

By Alexander NEMENOV
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PtMHL_0fDLfQcX00
The Ukrainian government has said it believes tens of thousands of people have been killed in Mariupol /AFP

Russia invaded Ukraine in the early hours of February 24, setting off the worst conflict in Europe in decades.

As the second phase of Russia's offensive gets underway in the east, we look back on nearly two months of fighting that has killed thousands of civilians, sparked accusations of Russian war crimes and even genocide, and led more than 4.9 million Ukrainians to flee their country.

- February 24: Russia invades -

Russian President Vladimir Putin announces a "special military operation" to "demilitarise" and "de-Nazify" the former Soviet state and protect Russian speakers there.

A full-scale invasion starts with air and missile strikes on several cities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledges to stay in Kyiv to lead the resistance.

- February 26: Massive sanctions -

The West adopts unprecedented sanctions against Russia and military aid for Ukraine.

A number of Russian banks are banished from the SWIFT interbank system.

Air spaces are closed to Russian aircraft and Russia is kicked out of sporting and cultural events.

- February 27: Nuclear threat -

With his troops quickly getting bogged down, Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on high alert, citing "aggressive" statements by NATO members and the financial sanctions.

- February 28: First talks -

During the first peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow, Russia demands the recognition of its sovereignty over Crimea, the "demilitarisation" and "de-Nazification" of Ukraine and the guarantee of its neutrality.

Zelensky appeals for "immediate" EU membership, eliciting a cool response from Brussels.

- March 3: Kherson falls -

Russian troops gain ground in the south, where they besiege the strategic port of Mariupol, seeking to link up territory held by pro-Russian rebels with the Russian-annexed Crimea.

On March 3, the southern city of Kherson becomes the first to fall.

- March 4: Media crackdown -

Russia enacts a new law severely punishing "fake news" about its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

NATO rejects Kyiv's pleas for a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

- March 8: First evacuations -

On March 8, the first humanitarian corridors are set up, allowing thousands of civilians to escape the northeastern city of Sumy and Kyiv suburbs.

- March 8: Oil embargo -

In a bid to starve Moscow's war chest, the US announces a ban on imports of Russian oil and gas. EU members take a more gradual approach, vowing to dramatically reduce their dependency on Russian gas but not turn off the tap altogether.

- March 16: Zelensky lobbies Congress -

Zelensky tells the US Congress to "remember Pearl Harbor" as he lobbies one Western parliament after another for more help to fight off Russian forces.

- March 17: 'War criminal' Putin -

Biden brands Putin a "war criminal" following the bombing of a theatre in Mariupol where families were sheltering.

- March 18: Hypersonic weapons -

Russia says it has used hypersonic missiles for the first time in Ukraine to destroy a weapons storage site.

- March 25: Russia reviews goals -

As the offensive in northern Ukraine get bogged down the Russian army announces it will focus on the "liberation" of the breakaway Donbas region in the east.

- March 26: Putin must go, says Biden -

During a visit to Warsaw, Biden says Putin is a "butcher" who "cannot remain in power" but later stresses he is not seeking regime change.

- March 29: Progress at talks -

Russia says it will "radically" reduce its military activity around Kyiv and the northern city of Chernigiv after both sides hail progress in peace talks held in Istanbul. Russian forces begin redeploying.

- April 2-3: Horror in Bucha -

After the Russian withdrawal, dozens of bodies in civilian clothes are found scattered on the street or buried in shallow graves in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha. Some of the dead have their hands tied behind their backs and some bear signs of torture.

Accusations of Russian war crimes mount but Moscow claims the images are fakes.

- April 8: Train station carnage -

At least 57 people are killed in a rocket attack on a train station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk that is being used for civilian evacuations.

- April 12: Biden speaks of 'genocide' -

Biden accuses Russia of "genocide" in Ukraine, saying Putin appears intent on "trying to wipe out the idea of even being able to be a Ukrainian". Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau echoes the claim.

- April 13: Last stand in Mariupol -

As Russia closes in on Mariupol, it says more than a thousand Ukrainian troops in the city have surrendered. Ukraine vows to fight "to the end" for control of the city, which has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance.

- April 14: Flagship sinks -

Russia's guided missile cruiser Moskva, a linchpin of its offensive in southern and central Ukraine, sinks in the Black Sea after being damaged by a fire. Ukraine claims its missiles took out the vessel.

- April 18: Battle for Donbas -

Russia carries out dozens of air strikes across eastern Ukraine in what Zelensky presents as the start of the "battle for the Donbas".

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Warmongering Putin showing signs of psychosis and hearing ‘voices inside his head’ after lockdown, expert claims

WARMONGERING Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been showing signs of psychosis and hearing voices inside his head after isolating during lockdown, an expert has claimed. The tyrant has become increasingly paranoid over the past few months, holding meetings across an abnormally large table and fearing someone in his own circle could poison him.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

NATO 'has been DEFEATED' by Putin calling the alliance's bluff and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, says Britain's former army commander

NATO has been defeated by Vladimir Putin calling the alliance's bluff over Ukraine, and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, Britain's former army commander said today. General Sir Nick Parker called his suggestion 'controversial,' but pointed to the fact that the 30-member...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Charred remains of ANOTHER Russian convoy: Drone pictures show aftermath of ambush by Ukrainians who blew up Putin's armour as it crossed a bridge

Incredible images have emerged depicting the aftermath of an ambush conducted by Ukrainian special forces (SSO) on a convoy of Russian armour and troops headed from Kharkiv to Izyum earlier this week. Snaps released by the Ukrainian Ground Forces early this morning show the smouldering wreckage of several Russian armoured...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Ukraine#Government Of Ukraine#Mariupol Afp#Russian#Ukrainians#Soviet#Swift#Nato
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin's Only 'Indestructible' Supertank Destroyed, Adding Another Loss In Russia's War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin's only "indestructible" super tank has been destroyed. The T-80UM2 tank, nicknamed the Black Eagle, was reportedly demolished in Ukraine less than one month after Russia's President declared war against the Eastern European country. Article continues below advertisement. According to Military Today, the tank was somehow used in the...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
MSNBC

Can Putin be overthrown or stopped? Assassinations & arrests offer clues on who Putin fears most

The war in Ukraine has put more scrutiny on Vladimir Putin’s long and brutal record of jailing his opposition, killings, and other atrocities, including a new arrest of a figure who has opposed Putin's leadership and, specifically, the war in Ukraine. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber traces Putin’s record as a brutal dictator, detailing Putin’s censorship; crackdown; and a series of attacks, assassinations, and poisonings -- drawing on reporting, archival footage, and Melber's interview with a former Russian billionaire who was bankrupted, indicted, jailed and exiled by Putin. The report also explores living figures who could pose a challenge to Putin, and how the courage of so many dissident Russians might inspire a stronger response to Putin abroad.April 11, 2022.
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

58K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy