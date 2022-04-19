ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Three members of the Loyola Maryland men’s golf team making the cut on TikTok

By Edward Lee, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago

Brett Inserra joked there is a team within the Loyola Maryland golf team.

There’s the 12 members who make up the Greyhounds. Then there’s Inserra, Jackson Roman and Sasha Sparacino, who have earned minor celebrity status on TikTok, a social media service that concentrates on short videos.

Inserra’s account offers videos with insight into golf life and culture. Roman’s videos feature golf tips. And Sparacino’s platform is devoted to cooking.

Inserra said the trio has relied on each other for valuable tips on how to increase the number of views on their videos and the number of followers on their accounts.

“We’ll share our videos,” he said. “So it’s kind of like a team, a TikTok team on the side.”

Coach Chris Baloga called the golfers’ emergence on TikTok “coincidental.”

“I don’t think there was necessarily one guy saying, ‘Oh well, if he’s doing it, I can do better than him,’” he said. “It wasn’t a rivalry necessarily because they do things differently. But I think it’s pretty neat.”

Here is a look at each golfer’s TikTok presence.

Brett Inserra, graduate student, TikTok username: happy.Tuesday.golf

After signing up in November, Inserra’s first video reminding amateur golfers that professionals miss short putts and make mistakes earned 50 to 100 likes. “I thought that was pretty cool,” he said.

But Inserra’s sixth video later that month distinguishing the pros from amateurs based on how they pick up their balls off the green — amateurs bend down to retrieve them with their hands, while pros use their putters to sweep the balls off the turf — drew 25,000 to 30,000 likes and raised the numbers of followers from 500 to 10,000.

“I was kind of in shock,” he said. “It almost felt like those people weren’t real, but they were real because they were interacting with comments and whatnot. It really opened my eyes to how many people are out there and how many people are interested in specific things like golf.”

Inserra, 24, said he has more than 16,700 followers. He made a series of videos promising to share “the golf secrets that the pros are doing that you don’t know about.” In one video, he tagged the PGA Tour and mocked the organization, claiming he could send an email with every PGA Tour secret. The PGA Tour replied, “So about that email …”

“It puts into perspective that I have this knowledge about this specific sport that people are interested in,” Inserra said of his use of TikTok. “I was never good with making videos and whatnot, but it really opened my eyes that if you just try something, you can do well.”

Inserra said an underwear company reached out to him about promoting sweat-wicking underwear for golfers, but he declined. He said he is close to receiving a trademark for an application that will dry golfers’ hands and improve their grips on their clubs and would like to launch a business selling the product by the end of next month.

Inserra already earned a bachelor’s in finance last May and will graduate next month with an MBA. While he wants to pursue a professional career in golf, he said TikTok might be another avenue for him.

“It’s definitely reassuring that if golf doesn’t pan out, I can take TikTok in another route,” he said. “And if that doesn’t work out, I have my college degree to fall back on. So there’s no reason not to shoot for the moon.”

Jackson Roman, freshman, TikTok username: worditsjackson

Roman opened a TikTok account two years ago, long before he committed to and enrolled at Loyola. He said some of his earlier videos centered on his performances at junior tournaments.

But one of his more popular videos entailed him drinking a cup of cold water from a station on a golf course and saying, “Ah, that’s good soup.”

“When I opened up the app that night, I had 5,000 likes, and it had only been for a few hours,” he said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ And then it just wouldn’t stop. It just kept going. I went to bed, and you kind of expect it to die down. And then I woke up the next morning, and it was still refresh, refresh, and people were just flocking to the video.”

Roman, 18, said he has almost 20,000 followers, many of whom are junior golfers inquisitive of the process of earning a spot on a college team.

“They’re always asking questions like, ‘What do you do to get to college golf?’ ‘What steps do I need to take?’ ‘How do I send an email to a coach?’” he said. “And I love helping them. They see me out on the course hitting shots, and they know I’m doing the same thing as them.”

Roman’s popularity precedes him. During the drive from his home state of Connecticut to Loyola’s campus in Baltimore, he stopped at a coffee shop where a junior golfer recognized him and asked for a selfie.

“The barista thought I was some Hollywood star,” said Roman, who is leaning towards majoring in marketing. “I was like, ‘Guys, I don’t know about all that.’ It was so nice. It’s just cool to have these followers.”

Sasha Sparacino, senior, TikTok username: sashasparacino

Of the three, Sparacino is the newest subscriber, joining TikTok in January. But rather than concentrate on golf, he chose a passion he has been nurturing for the past decade: cooking.

“I cook every day for myself, and I like doing it,” he said. “For me, rather than going out, it’s more fun to cook a little and take the edge off of golf because I do golf all day long. So for me, it was something different to do.”

Sparacino’s first video involved making spaghetti with Cacio e Pepe that earned him 100 followers. But about two weeks after posting videos in February of him making a crunchwrap and a burrito, he woke up to find he had gained 10,000 followers. It ballooned to almost 40,000 followers in a span of four days.

The 21-year-old Sparacino, who has more than 41,000 followers, said he prefers whipping up a plate of pasta, but learned that sandwiches are more popular as evidenced by the videos of the crunchwrap and burrito that have a combined 3 million views.

“You don’t need to know how to go into the kitchen and make some crazy sauce in order to make a good sandwich. In reality, it’s just stuff between bread,” he said. “And from a video perspective, I realized that when I have something that I can cut up and show the middle by cross section, aesthetic-wise, people love that. They love hearing the crunch. It’s crazy to see what people catch on to.”

Because he is an international student from Dubai, Sparacino is outlawed per NCAA rules from earning money. But he has worked with companies that have sent him products such as knives and seasoning.

Sparacino is on pace to graduate next month with a pair of bachelor’s in finance and information systems but is uncertain whether he will use his final year of eligibility for 2022-23. He is considering going into banking or trying to carve out a pro career in Europe.

“Golf is still most important to me along with school,” he said. “But this is just a side project that I really like, and it seems to be working.”

All three golfers said they have to find a balance between golf, school and TikTok, which winds down for much of the fall and spring when their golf commitments peak. Baloga, the Greyhounds coach, said he trusts the trio to prioritize their obligations.

“I think they manage their time pretty well where if they know they have two or three hours to kill, this is what they want to do with it,” he said. “Hey, it beats going to a bar or something like that where you can get in trouble. There’s definitely better ways to spend your time, but I think what they’re doing is perfectly fine.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

By rising to the moment, Patterson Mill softball star Madison Knight has earned ‘once-in-a-generation player’ status

On the softball field, Madison Knight has never backed away from challenges. Instead, the Patterson Mill senior embraces them, making sure to use each one as fuel for her fire. During her senior season, Patterson Mill’s star pitcher is cherishing her biggest of all. It’s one she created with help from teammates after the Huskies went 22-0 and claimed the program’s first Class 1A state ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

8 Baltimore-area high school lacrosse players chosen in first wave for Under Armour All-America Senior Showcase games

Under Armour, in conjunction with Corrigan Sports Enterprises and Inside Lacrosse, announced the first wave of seniors who have been selected to compete in the boys and girls UA All-America Senior Showcase games with plenty of area representation chosen to compete in both games. The four area boys selected are Loyola Blakefield long-stick midfielder AJ Larkin (Maryland), Boys’ Latin attack ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Romesentinel.com

Local students named to dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD. — A pair of local scholars have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Loyola University Maryland, according to an announcement by the university. They are:. Ryan Brooks, of New Hartford, a senior;. Lieschen Walz, of Marcy, a sophomore.
MARYLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Connecticut State
City
Hollywood, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Emoni Bates, former 5-star prospect, drawing interest from 2 B1G programs via transfer portal

The former top prospect of the 2022 recruiting class is in the transfer portal and is hearing from a lot of programs, including two schools out of the B1G. Emoni Bates was a longtime commit to Michigan State as a part of the 2022 recruiting class. The 5-star prospect eventually decommitted, reclassified to 2021 and wound up at Memphis as a 17-year-old freshman.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: ‘Off-the-charts smart’ Chance Campbell, a former Calvert Hall and Maryland standout, is an NFL draft hopeful | COMMENTARY

When Chance Campbell was a ninth grader on Calvert Hall’s junior varsity, the Cardinals varsity defensive coordinator, Vernon Southwick, thought that one day he would eventually contribute to the program. Campbell’s journey has taken him further, possibly a few days away from joining an elite fraternity: the National Football League. The annual three-day league draft begins next Thursday and ...
GOVANS, MD
ClutchPoints

The real reason Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova coach

The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
VILLANOVA, PA
The Baltimore Sun

Hogan signs student-athlete safety legislation in honor of late Baltimore football player Elijah Gorham

During a ceremony Thursday at the State House, Gov. Larry Hogan signed into law the Elijah Gorham Act, named after the Baltimore high school football player who died last year after suffering a traumatic brain injury during a game. The law requires all middle and high schools in Maryland to develop emergency action plans for all of their athletic venues, including for the use of ...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Clubs#Golf Course#Professional Golf#Cacio E Pepe#Loyola Maryland
Reuters

NBA's Curry launches junior golf tour to help the underprivileged

April 21 (Reuters) - Three-times NBA champion Stephen Curry announced on Thursday the launch of a junior golf tour that will try to ramp up student-athlete participation numbers from diverse communities. Curry said his "Underrated" brand was working with the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) to help golfers from underprivileged...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators projected by ESPN to make 2022 NCAA Tournament... barely

Florida basketball suffered a disappointing season in Mike White’s final campaign, falling short of many expectations and failing to make the NCAA Tournament after stringing four-straight appearances together prior. As a result, the Gators’ seven-year head coach sought greener pastures north of the border with the Georgia Bulldogs in what some say was a profane gesture toward UF’s program.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NCAA
Place
Dubai
golfmagic.com

Australian golfer shoots spectacular round of 15-under (!) 57

The holy grail in golf is often thought of as securing the ever illusive score of 59. But this Australian golfer decided to go a few better and signed for a round of 15-under par. That is a 15 (!) under par 57 if you did a double take. His...
GOLF
Golf.com

Report: First PGA Tour pro seeks waiver to play in LIV Golf Invitational Series

On Monday, Robert Garrigus became the first professional golfer to request a release from the PGA Tour to play in a Saudi-backed event, according to a report from Golfweek. The decision is likely to set off a legal battle between both the Tour and Greg Norman’s LIV Golf Investments, which is staging and funding the event as part of a larger tournament series.
GOLF
The Baltimore Sun

McDonogh senior Richard Fedalen headlines 2021-22 Baltimore Sun wrestling All-Metro teams as Wrestler of the Year

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro wrestling teams for the 2021-22 season. Wrestler of the Year Richard Fedalen, McDonogh, senior, 152 lbs. For McDonogh senior Richard Fedalen, it had always been “what if?” What if he didn’t get hurt as freshman and sophomore, cutting both seasons short before the postseason even began? What if the coronavirus pandemic didn’t take away his junior season ...
BALTIMORE, MD
SPORTbible

Ash Barty To Take Part In Icons Series Golf Tournament

Ash Barty has traded her tennis racquet for golf clubs. Just a week after announcing her first career move post-retirement, Barty is slated to play in a global golf tournament that will be televised across Australia. The tournament - part of the inaugural Icons Series - will take place at...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland football transfer Jacob Copeland is learning to fit into an already talented wide receivers room

In 2018, wide receiver Jacob Copeland was thrown into the spotlight before playing a single snap at the college level. During his commitment ceremony at Escambia High School in Pensacola, Florida, when he chose Florida over Alabama and Tennessee, his mother, Betty, promptly walked away from the table in apparent displeasure with her son’s decision. The moment became a viral sensation on social ...
PENSACOLA, FL
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland men’s basketball coach Kevin Willard gets first commitment from former Glenelg Country forward Noah Batchelor

Maryland men’s basketball picked up its first commitment under new coach Kevin Willard on Monday with three-star small forward Noah Batchelor announcing that he will be joining the program. Batchelor — who is from Frederick County and played for St. Maria Goretti and Glenelg Country School in Ellicott City before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida — is ranked the No. 46 small forward and ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy