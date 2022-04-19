ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Hershey offering free Reese's for a year – or even for life

By George Stockburger, Nexstar Media Wire
HERSHEY, Pa. ( WHTM ) — In recognition of National Lover’s Day, Hershey is offering a chance for Reese’s fans to win free Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups for one year — or even for life.

Now through July, people can look for specially marked packages of Reese’s Cups as part of the Reese’s Loves You Back promotion.

The special packages have a code or QR code that allows you to see if you’ve won. Visit www.ReesesLovers.com to complete the registration page and enter the code from the wrapper or email.

McDonald’s raises funds for RMHC Poland

To enter without a purchase, obtain a code via email by sending a 3×5 card or piece of paper with your full name, address, city, state, zip code, date of birth and email address to be received by July 27 to:

Standard Group
Attn: REESE’S Lovers Game Request
500 East Oregon Road
Lititz, PA 17543

Other prizes include $5,000 in Visa Rewards cards or a $75 Visa Rewards Card.

The promotion comes as Hershey brings back the Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers Cups and Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups for a limited time.

National Lover’s Day falls on April 23.

