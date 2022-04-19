ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

19 Schools to Receive Expanded School Mental Health Services

By WV DHHR
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
CHARLESTON, (W.Va.) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH) has awarded grants to 19 schools to provide Expanded School Mental Health (ESMH) services. These additional schools were selected through a competitive application process.

Clay-Battelle Middle/High School, Mason Dixon Elementary, and University High School will be served by Florence Crittenton
Glade Elementary, Hacker Valley Elementary, Webster County High School, and Webster Springs Elementary will be served by On-Gauley Medical Center
Arnoldsburg Elementary and Pleasant Hill Elementary will be served by Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center
Belmont Elementary, Blennerhassett Middle School, Jackson Middle School, Ravenswood Middle School, Ripley High School, St. Mary’s Elementary, Ravenswood High School, and Ripley Middle School will be served by Westbrook Health Services
Williamson Elementary and Williamson Middle School will be served by Williamson Health and Wellness Center
These awards bring the total number of schools receiving grant-funded ESMH services to 93 schools across 30 West Virginia counties. BBH provides grant funding for 75 ESMH sites and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) funds 18 sites through two Project AWARE (Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education) programs through Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grant funds.

ESMH is a multi-tiered system of support where schools, families, and strategic community partners work together to enhance student mental health in schools. The EMSH framework focuses on:

Including the full continuum of prevention, early intervention, and mental health treatment;
Serving all students;
Building upon core programs/services provided by schools; and
Emphasizing shared responsibility between schools, mental health providers, and community partners.
“We want every student to thrive,” said Christina Mullins, BBH Commissioner. “Expanded School Mental Health can improve the entire school culture for staff and students while giving more intensive mental health support to students in need. The Bureau for Behavioral Health is proud to invest in supporting schools and students.”

Every school can support a student’s well-being through ESMH strategies. To learn more about ESMH, visit https://wvesmh.org/. A map and list of grant-funded ESMH schools are attached.

