ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Diane Kruger ‘almost hit’ paparazzi taking photos of her daughter

By Nika Shakhnazarova
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PKCrV_0fDLet8700
Diane Kruger and fiancé Norman Reedus are very protective of their 3-year-old daughter's identity. Getty Images for Variety

Diane Kruger has opened up about the challenges she’s faced when it comes to raising her daughter in the spotlight.

In fact, the 45-year-old actor admitted to “almost hitting a few” paparazzi in public after they tried snapping pictures of her three-year-old daughter.

“I f–king hate it and it’s driving me nuts,” Kruger told The Sunday Times.

The “Inglourious Basterds” star has been notoriously protective over her toddler’s privacy. In fact, she and fiancé Norman Reedus have yet to reveal their daughter’s name.

“When I’m with my kid and they take pictures of her I’ve almost hit a few of them,” she continued. “If I see them and they’re brave enough to not walk away, 100 percent I’m that crazy lady who yells across the street.”

Kruger welcomed her first child with “The Walking Dead” star Reedus, 53, in November 2018.

The pair have kept their child’s identity under wraps since birth, but they do share occasional family snaps on social media. They do, however, make a conscious effort not to show their daughter’s face.

In 2019, Kruger made an emotional plea for her baby’s privacy. She asked fans to not repost pictures of their child after paparazzi photos of herself with her baby were published without permission.

“Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby,” Kruger wrote alongside a blurred version of the photo.

“While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety,” she wrote at the time.

Kruger and Reedus asked users not to repost the photos, and if they already had, to delete them.

“Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child,” she ended her plea. “Thank you for your support.”

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Princess Charlene shares first family photo since she ‘almost died’ from illness

Princess Charlene of Monaco spent Easter with her family after battling a mystery illness that kept her in South Africa. “Happy Easter ❤️,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday alongside a portrait of her, husband Prince Albert II and their 7-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, posing near a basket with a white rabbit. Charlene, 44, shared additional photos of her family on her Instagram Story, including one of them attending Easter Mass at the Palace of Monaco’s private chapel with chaplain Père Penzo. The family portrait is the first official photo released since August 2021. As Page Six exclusively reported, Charlene “almost died” in South Africa after...
WORLD
SheKnows

Diane Kruger’s Rare Mother-Daughter Post With Nova, 3, Shows An Adorable Exchange Between Them & Norman Reedus

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The 355 actress Diane Kruger has once again blessed our Instagram timelines with a mother-daughter snapshot of her and her daughter Nova, 3. Not only that, but we got an adorable, little interaction between Kruger and Norman Reedus. On March 23, Kruger posted a beach selfie of herself and Nova onto her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “Where you at papa @bigbaldhead We girls miss you.” View this post on Instagram A...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Katie Holmes has double the reason to celebrate with daughter Suri

Katie Holmes is a doting mom to teenage daughter Suri Cruise, and this week was incredibly special for the pair of them. On Monday, Suri celebrated a milestone birthday as she turned 16. The Hollywood star is incredibly protective of her only child and so didn't mark the occasion on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diane Kruger
Person
Norman Reedus
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme, 14, Looks Just As Tall As Her Mom On Day Out With Ben Affleck

They grow up so fast! Jennifer Lopez’s teenage daughter, Emme Muñiz, nearly towered next to her mother while out and about with her and Ben Affleck. It won’t be long before Emme Muñiz towers over her mother, Jennifer Lopez. Emme, 14, was almost as tall as J.Lo, 52, when they headed into a dance studio on Mar. 20. Emme, having long gone back to her natural brunette locks, rocked a shaggy, retro-grunge look. She walked in with her locks free and flowing in the Los Angeles sun. The teen also sported an oversized black t-shirt, ripped jeans, and what looked like Converse All-Stars. She opted for a pair of wired headphones, and a backpack slung over one shoulder to complete the 2000s-inspired look. ‘
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Bad News on the Home Front Following Engagement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had reason to celebrate over the weekend after getting engaged, but they got a bad case of the Mondays to start the week. The couple reportedly learned they would no longer be moving into a $55 million estate in Bel-Air. Lopez announced their engagement in the latest issue of her On the JLo newsletter Friday.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paparazzi#The Sunday Times
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly Eager to Have Jennifer Garner at Their Wedding

Click here to read the full article. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have barely had time to pop the champagne to celebrate their engagement, but it looks like the wedding guest list already has a few names on it. Besides their close family and friends, the couple apparently want to reserve one invite for Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. That might sound like shocking news, but Garner and Lopez have been reportedly bonding over their “respect for each other as mothers and as individuals” and the common goal of making sure Affleck is “doing well,” according to a Hollywood Life source. The...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jessica Biel Looks Completely Unrecognizable In Her New TV Show—How Is This The Same Person?!

Jessica Biel is gearing up for a new role, and in the first teaser for the show Candy that was released on March 17, the 40-year-old was seen looking practically unrecognizable with a 70’s-style haircut and fresh face devoid of makeup. Biel is set to play the infamous ax murderer Candy Montgomery, who in 1980 killed her friend Betty Gore before pleading self defense.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

‘Heartbroken’ Helen Mirren reveals cause of stepson Rio Hackford’s death

Helen Mirren’s stepson Rio Hackford died from a rare form of cancer, she revealed on Tuesday. “Rio died of uveal melanoma, a very aggressive and rare form of cancer,” the actress and her husband, Taylor Hackford, shared in a joint statement to People. “We would beg everyone reading this to get their eyes tested at least once a year, which might save their loved ones from this cancer.” The pair went on to say they were “inspired” by the life Rio lived and “heartbroken by his loss.” “His life showed us how to live in generosity and community,” they explained. “He shared his life’s...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Garner breaks silence after ex-husband Ben Affleck's engagement

Jennifer Garner has shared a moving quote with fans, just days after her ex-husband Ben Affleck confirmed his engagement to Jennifer Lopez. The 49-year-old actress, who shares children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with the Pearl Harbour star, took to Instagram on Thursday to upload a sun-kissed photo of herself relaxing on a yacht, looking carefree and happy. The Alias star was pictured modelling a black sundress, oversized shades and windswept hair as she smiled at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Julia Roberts' unique living situation with husband Danny Moder and their children

Julia Roberts is one of the most down-to-earth stars in Hollywood and is notoriously private when it comes to her family life. The Pretty Woman star manages to maintain a fairly normal life outside of the spotlight while raising her family in Malibu, having previously told Wall Street Journal: "We're just grateful for the sense we have of being like any other family down the street. I don't question it, frankly."
MALIBU, CA
Daily Mail

Tammin Sursok tears up as she reveals she and daughter Phoenix, eight, have tested positive for Covid-19 - after her husband almost died from the virus

Former Home and Away star Tammin Sursok has tested positive for Covid-19. The 38-year-old actress shared the news on Wednesday, revealing her daughter Phoenix, eight, also has the virus. It comes after Tammin's American producer husband Sean McEwen, 45, almost died during his battle with coronavirus when he contracted it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Looks Ready For Spring As She Bonds With Daughter Emme, 14, On Day Out

J.Lo wore the perfect maxi dress for the spring season while out and about with her teenage daughter Emme. Jennifer Lopez, 52, looked so stylish on a stroll with her 14-year-old daughter Emme on April 5. The “Dance Again” hitmaker rocked a floral maxi dress that’s perfect for the spring season. She ventured around Culver City, California in a pair of nude heels and round sunglasses, while carrying a yellow crochet bag. J.Lo kept her wavy brunette hair in an up-do for the outdoor outing.
CULVER CITY, CA
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez’s Sister Lynda Reacts to Ben Affleck Engagement: ‘So This Happened’

Supportive siblings! Shortly after Jennifer Lopez confirmed that her beau, Ben Affleck, had popped the question for a second time, sister Lynda Lopez was thrilled about her growing family. “So this happened,” Lynda, 50, captioned a Friday, April 8, Instagram Story post, sharing a screenshot of the 52-year-old Hustlers star’s green engagement ring, alongside several coordinating heart […]
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

97K+
Followers
11K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy