Premier League

Premier League club agrees record deal with hitman Haaland report

thedallasnews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepresentatives for the Norwegian have agreed terms and he is set to head to the English top tier, according to reports. Manchester City have agreed a deal with representatives for Erling Haaland which would see the free-scoring Norwegian sensation head to the Premier League on a bumper deal worth more than...

www.thedallasnews.net

BBC

Liverpool v Manchester United: Confirmed team news

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has decided to make just two changes from Saturday's FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City. Jordan Henderson returns to captain the side and makes his 400th career league appearance. The England midfielder replaces Naby Keita, while the other swap sees centre-back Joel Matip come in...
Yardbarker

Liverpool climbs to top of Premier League, beats Man U 4-0

Liverpool is at the top of the Premier League for the first time since December after dismantling Manchester United, 4-0, on Tuesday. With the win, Liverpool is two points ahead of Manchester City, although City will have a chance to retake first place if it can beat Brighton & Hove Albion F.C on Wednesday. Still, Liverpool is applying the pressure in the final matches of the 2021-22 season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Norwegian#English#The Daily Mail#Borussia Dortmund#The Premier League#City#Real Madrid#Manchester United#Nottingham Forest#European#Red Bull Salzburg#Austrians
The Guardian

Premier League: 10 things to look out for this weekend

While their team was unconvincing and a little bit lucky in their midweek draw with Leicester and the win against Manchester United that preceded it, Everton fans will not care too much how their players perform, or how many goals go in, as long as they can keep hoovering up enough points to keep them ahead of Burnley in the table. On Sunday they make the short trip to Anfield and, given the respective recent performances of themselves and their hosts, it is difficult to envisage anything other than an emphatic Liverpool win. But this is a derby, albeit one where form only very occasionally goes out the proverbial window. While it seems impossible to make a case for Everton derailing Liverpool’s title hopes while taking a further step towards safety by snatching even a single point, far stranger things have happened. BG.
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea Target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United will possibly face competition from two other Premier League sides in Tottenham and Chelsea for the signing of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic according to reports. United are targeting a replacement for the departing Paul Pogba and have identified the Lazio midfielder as their preferred target but could possibly face competition from two EPL rivals.
Yardbarker

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 3-0 Brighton (Premier League)

The game started in cagey but expected style with Brighton sitting behind the ball to make it hard for Pep Guardiola's men to break through. However in the second half, City really turned it on, coming out much sharper. And it wasn’t long before Kevin De Bruyne carried to ball forward to play in Riyad Mahrez to open the scoring.
Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher says NONE of the Premier League's top four would take Erik ten Hag to replace their managers - and says Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice would likely 'run a mile' from signing for Man United

None of the Premier League's top four sides would swap their current managers for new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, says Jamie Carragher. Ten Hag was finally unveiled as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permanent successor on Thursday after weeks of speculation, putting pen to paper on a three-year contract at Old Trafford.
The Independent

Everton vs Leicester prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Frank Lampard’s Everton host Leicester in the Premier League tonight in the search of back-to-back league wins. The Toffee’s side beat Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United last time out thanks to Anthony Gordon’s 27th-minute goal, which took a heavy deflection off United captain Harry Maguire, a win which could prove priceless in their battle to avoid relegation.The Toffee’s find now themselves three points above Burnley in 18th, with a game in hand on the Clarets. Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester were denied a point away at Newcastle on Sunday after Bruno Guimaraes scored a 95th-minute winner for the Magpies.Here’s everything you need to...
