WTA Istanbul Cup Results

Former world No. 3 Elina Svitolina and several other Ukrainian tennis players shared a lengthy message in which they demanded the ATP and WTA to ask Russian and Belarusian players three questions before they are allowed to continue competing in international events. Previously, the ATP, WTA and ITF banned Russia...
Ons Jabeur reached the second round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart on Tuesday. The Tunisian, seeded seventh in the German city, came from a set down to beat Marketa Vondrousova, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. Jabeur lost her serve just once – in the opening set. Across the...
The WTA has once again said that it strongly condemns Russia's attacks on Ukraine but they were left disappointed by Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Ukrainian players from competing at Wimbledon. On Wednesday, Wimbledon confirmed what had been speculated for weeks - Russian and Belarusian players won't be allowed to compete at The Championships.
World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas says the Barcelona Open player lineup is strong despite the absence of Rafael Nadal. Nadal, a record 12-time Barcelona champion, was forced to skip the tournament because of a rib stress fracture. Tsitsipas, 23, reached the Barcelona finals in 2018 and 2021, losing to Nadal...
Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena recently met Indian spiritual guru Sadhguru and praised his mission of raising awaraness of soil depletion and the need to improve our daily habits to benefit the planet. "I had a wonderful opportunity to meet Sadhguru on his way to India… he passed by on a motorbike through Belgrade!
On a memorable day for India at the Asian Wrestling Championship, three of the five Greco Roman wrestlers in action, including Sunil Kumar, won bronze medals, in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Tuesday. This is the second time that Sunil has earned a podium finish at the Asian Championship, having won the...
April 21 (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic said Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine is "crazy". Wimbledon announced on Wednesday that it had barred all Russian and Belarusian players from this year's championships due to the invasion, which Russia calls a "special operation". read more.
South American powerhouses Argentina and Brazil are returning to the Melbourne Cricket Ground for a June 11 showdown in the lead-up to this year's World Cup. On Wednesday the Victorian government confirmed the match will be played at the iconic Melbourne stadium, five years after the world football giants packed it out with more than 95,000 fans for a friendly.
ISTANBUL — Top-seeded Elise Mertens retired from her opening match at the clay-court Istanbul Championship because of a leg injury. The 26-year-old Belgian was losing 7-5, 4-1 to Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson when she retired with pain in her right leg. Mertens was runner-up to Sorana Cirstea last year.
BARCELONA, Spain — Playing on home soil for the first time in nearly a year, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Soonwoo Kwon 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 in his opening match at the Barcelona Open. The 11th-ranked Spaniard, seeking his third title in 2022, improved to 19-3 this season. He was coming off an early exit in Monte Carlo after winning in Rio de Janeiro and Miami.
LONDON (AP) — Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to play at Wimbledon this year because of the war in Ukraine, the All England Club announced Wednesday. Among the prominent players affected by the ban are reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who recently reached No. 1 in the ATP rankings and is currently […]
STUTTGART, Germany — U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu eased past Australian Storm Sanders 6-1, 6-2 in the first round of the Stuttgart Open. The eighth-seeded Raducanu next faces Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch for the chance to play top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals. Swiatek stretched her winning streak to...
Australia has refuted claims that Australian security forces deployed to Solomon Islands’ capital Honiara to quell last November’s riots were instructed not to protect Chinese-built infrastructure. The claim was made by former Solomon Islands prime minister, Danny Philip, who is now the chair of the current government’s, foreign...
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic rallied from a set down to beat compatriot Laslo Djere 2-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) in the second round of the Serbia Open on Wednesday in a match that lasted almost 3 1/2 hours. The top-ranked Serb struggled to find his rhythm in...
Emma Raducanu comfortably won her first WTA Tour match on clay as she breezed into the second round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. The British number one needed just one hour and 10 minutes to beat Australian qualifier Storm Sanders 6-1 6-2. Raducanu, 19, appeared unaffected by...
