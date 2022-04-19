ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

WTA Istanbul Cup Results

 2 days ago

ISTANBUL (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Tennis Championship Istanbul at Garanti Koza...

WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Results

STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Thursday from Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche Arena (seedings in parentheses):. Paula Badosa (2), Spain, def. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (4). Ons Jabeur (7), Tunisia, def. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 6-3, 6-3. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Karolina Pliskova (6), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.
Djokovic slams 'crazy' Wimbledon ban on Russian, Belarusian players

April 21 (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic said Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine is "crazy". Wimbledon announced on Wednesday that it had barred all Russian and Belarusian players from this year's championships due to the invasion, which Russia calls a "special operation". read more.
Argentina, Brazil to meet in June pre-World Cup friendly in Melbourne

South American powerhouses Argentina and Brazil are returning to the Melbourne Cricket Ground for a June 11 showdown in the lead-up to this year's World Cup. On Wednesday the Victorian government confirmed the match will be played at the iconic Melbourne stadium, five years after the world football giants packed it out with more than 95,000 fans for a friendly.
Elise Mertens retires from match in Istanbul due to leg injury

ISTANBUL — Top-seeded Elise Mertens retired from her opening match at the clay-court Istanbul Championship because of a leg injury. The 26-year-old Belgian was losing 7-5, 4-1 to Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson when she retired with pain in her right leg. Mertens was runner-up to Sorana Cirstea last year.
Carlos Alcaraz wins in 3 sets in opener at Barcelona Open

BARCELONA, Spain — Playing on home soil for the first time in nearly a year, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Soonwoo Kwon 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 in his opening match at the Barcelona Open. The 11th-ranked Spaniard, seeking his third title in 2022, improved to 19-3 this season. He was coming off an early exit in Monte Carlo after winning in Rio de Janeiro and Miami.
Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war

LONDON (AP) — Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to play at Wimbledon this year because of the war in Ukraine, the All England Club announced Wednesday. Among the prominent players affected by the ban are reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who recently reached No. 1 in the ATP rankings and is currently […]
Raducanu, Swiatek ease to victories at Stuttgart Open

STUTTGART, Germany — U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu eased past Australian Storm Sanders 6-1, 6-2 in the first round of the Stuttgart Open. The eighth-seeded Raducanu next faces Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch for the chance to play top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals. Swiatek stretched her winning streak to...
Emma Raducanu wins in Stuttgart and could face Iga Swiatek in last eight

Emma Raducanu comfortably won her first WTA Tour match on clay as she breezed into the second round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. The British number one needed just one hour and 10 minutes to beat Australian qualifier Storm Sanders 6-1 6-2. Raducanu, 19, appeared unaffected by...
