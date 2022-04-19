ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sixers Fans Bring Electric Energy To Wells Fargo Center Despite Mask Mandate: ‘They Hear Right Through This Don’t Worry’

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HVdbJ_0fDLcAvC00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was an electric night in South Philadelphia as the 76ers beat the Raptors 112-97 on Monday night, taking a 2-0 lead over Toronto in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Fired-up energy wasn’t the only thing fans brought with them to the Wells Fargo Center as Philadelphia reinstated its mask mandate on Monday.

“It’s really good to see these guys in the playoffs,” one fan said.

The mask mandate was in full effect at the Wells Fargo Center, but not all fans appeared to be following the rules.

CBS cameras following the crowds into the stands caught dozens of people maskless, with no one in sight to enforce the mandate.

Credit: CBS3

“Sixers are going all the way this year baby,” another added.

Most fans were excited and decked out in Sixers swag with one essential accessory, a mask.

“I hate it, but I got to follow the rules and regulations so here I am,” a man said.

Beginning Monday, Philadelphia reinstated its mask mandate requiring masks to be worn inside businesses, including arenas and stadiums. For anyone who forgot their masks, the event staff was prepared with extras.

“I never took mine off anyway,” a woman said.

Some fans had no problem cheering on their favorite players despite having their faces covered.

“They’ll hear us, don’t worry about the mask, they’ll hear right through this,” a fan said.

The Sixers will head to Toronto for Games 3 and 4 of the series and there is no mask mandate in effect in Canada. Game 3 is Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Robert Horry Says Michael Jordan And The Chicago Bulls Would Have Lost To The Houston Rockets In 1995: "Michael Jordan Is The GOAT But The GOAT Can Be Beat."

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were the scourge of the NBA in the 90s, winning 6 NBA titles in 8 years. That Bulls team was a dynasty and several star players of that era went without ever winning a title thanks to their dominance. One team is an exception to that though. Between The Bulls' two three-peats, the Houston Rockets won back-to-back championships led by Hakeem Olajuwon.
CHICAGO, IL
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
CBS Philly

WATCH: Joel Embiid Trash Talks Drake After Hitting Game-Winning Shot In Overtime Against Toronto Raptors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid was heckled all night on Wednesday by fans inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, but ultimately, he had the last laugh. The Sixers big man hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in overtime to give them a 104-101 victory over the Raptors and a 3-0 series lead. Embiid, who had 33 points and 13 boards, let everyone hear it, including Drake, who was sitting courtside during the game.  “I’m coming for the sweep too,” Embiid said to Drake as he left the court.  "I'm coming for the sweep too!"@JoelEmbiid letting @Drake hear it after hitting the game-winner...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Raptors#The Wells Fargo Center#Maskless
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ James Harden’s perfect 8-word reaction on Joel Embiid dagger vs. Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers have put the Toronto Raptors into a hole that they are very unlikely to climb out of. The Sixers won Game 3 of their first-round playoff series, taking a 3-0 series lead. It happened in incredibly dramatic fashion. With just over two seconds remaining in overtime, the Sixers inbounded to Joel Embiid who spun, and hit a fadeaway three-pointer. It was truly an amazing shot for anyone to make, never mind a seven foot tall center.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Embiid explains how he was able to dominate Game 3 vs. Raptors

TORONTO–It’s the NBA Playoffs. Things are not supposed to be easy during this time, especially on the road against a desperate basketball team. The Philadelphia 76ers ran into some trouble early in Game 3 on Wednesday as the Toronto Raptors built a 17-point lead and they led by 10 at halftime. Their scramble defense forced the Sixers into 15 first-half turnovers and they held Joel Embiid to just five points and he committed four turnovers in the opening 24 minutes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors live stream (4/20/22): How to watch NBA playoffs time, channel

It has been all Philadelphia 76ers so far in their Eastern Conference playoff matchup with the Toronto Raptors. And they will be looking to take a 3-0 lead in the series when the teams tip at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Toronto. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV and on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It can be watched live on fuboTV, which is currently offering a free trial. It can also be viewed on Sling TV.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Joel Embiid's last-second 3-pointer lifts Philadelphia 76ers to OT win, 3-0 series lead against Toronto Raptors

TORONTO -- Three years ago, Kawhi Leonard ended the Philadelphia 76ers' season with a last-second shot at Scotiabank Arena. On Wednesday night, Joel Embiid returned the favor. A finalist for the NBA's Most Valuable Player Award for a second straight season, Embiid had an MVP moment to close out Game 3 of this first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors by hitting a turnaround 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds to go in overtime to hand Philadelphia a 104-101 victory and a 3-0 lead in the series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Joel Embiid wins it for Philadelphia 76ers with epic three-pointer

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers were involved in a battle in Game 3 of their first-round NBA Playoff series against the Raptors in Toronto Wednesday evening. Toronto needed the win in order to avoid falling down 3-0 in the series. It held the lead for pretty much the entire game before Embiid and the Sixers outscored the home team 28-19 in the third quarter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy