Help! My Friend Claims a New Identity Every Week to Get Acting Roles.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I’m in a difficult situation. I lost my job as a result of my boyfriend showing up at my workplace and behaving crazily. Then I lost my home when I finally broke up with him after realizing I’ve been dealing with years of emotional and financial abuse from him. My friends “Charlotte” and “Jane,” a married couple, have been lifesavers and invited me to stay in their spare room while I get back on my feet. I want to be clear that I am incredibly grateful to them. However, I am starting to lose my mind living with them, and need advice on how to cope until I’ve got new work and can get out of here.

