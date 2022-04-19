ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Help! My Friend Claims a New Identity Every Week to Get Acting Roles.

By R. Eric Thomas
Slate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. (R. Eric Thomas is filling in as Prudie for Jenée Desmond-Harris while she’s on parental leave.) Q. Not buying it: During the pandemic, I joined an online...

slate.com

Slate

Help! My Friends Let Me Live Rent-Free, but I’m Disgusted by What They Do Around the House.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I’m in a difficult situation. I lost my job as a result of my boyfriend showing up at my workplace and behaving crazily. Then I lost my home when I finally broke up with him after realizing I’ve been dealing with years of emotional and financial abuse from him. My friends “Charlotte” and “Jane,” a married couple, have been lifesavers and invited me to stay in their spare room while I get back on my feet. I want to be clear that I am incredibly grateful to them. However, I am starting to lose my mind living with them, and need advice on how to cope until I’ve got new work and can get out of here.
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
Slate

The One American Serial Killer Whose Star Won’t Stop Rising

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. To...
Colleen Sheehy Orme

Third Parties in a Marriage

Couple and catPhoto by Hutomo Abrianto from Pexels. There are typically two sides to a story. Relationships involve two people. It makes sense. But not always. There can be extenuating circumstances in some relationships.
Elite Daily

Sasha Obama Reportedly Has A Boyfriend — Meet Clifton Powell

No matter who your mom is, there is a good chance that they’ll say too much about your dating life. Unfortunately, Michelle Obama is no exception, despite her years of media training as the former First Lady. During an April 19 interview on The Ellen Show, Michelle opened up about her family life, saying that her daughters — Malia and Sasha — have grown a lot since they last visited the talk show in 2008 to meet The Jonas Brothers. (Ah, simpler times.) She told Ellen DeGeneres, “They loved the Jonas Brothers. Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives,” she explained. Um, hold up: I knew Malia was seeing Rory Farquharson, but who is Sasha dating? Meet Clifton Powell Jr., her rumored beau.
MarketWatch

‘I’m already feeling guilty’: My uncle is leaving me a large inheritance, but excluding my siblings. Should I gift them money every year, or set up a trust?

I am soon to inherit a sizable sum of money from an uncle with whom no one in my family still speaks; I’m the only one who has stayed in contact with him. While it seems a bit grotesque to think about money while someone is on their deathbed, this is a large enough sum that I need to plan for how I will save/invest it.
The Independent

Netflix users complain after screenshots are blocked on the streaming service

Netflix has attracted criticism for apparently blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.The streaming giant, however, does not block screenshots. Many web browsers have what is called Digital Rights Management (DRM), which protects and restricts screenshotting or any other capturing of movies or TV shows. It is unclear when exactly DRM was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. Netflix...
