Fried capers update classic French sauce for asparagus

It’s hard to know which part of this dish is more appealing: the buttery new potatoes, which are boiled, smashed, and crisped up in the oven, or the tangy and rich rust-red romesco you swipe them through. Phil Saneski, culinary manager at Farming Hope and Refettorio San Francisco, a community kitchen and gathering space, developed this recipe as a celebration of California produce and as a way to turn imperfect red bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and day-old bread into a savory, versatile sauce. If you have any romesco left over, serve it with roast chicken, fish, or raw or cooked vegetables.
