ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Fried capers update classic French sauce for asparagus

West Hawaii Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThink of the classic French sauce gribiche as a...

www.westhawaiitoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Excellent Egg Salad

Mix together first 3 ingredients with 1/4 cup of mayo. If the mixture seems a little dry add some more mayonnaise. Mix in garlic salt or salt, pepper, and dill. Great served on bread, toast or croissants with a piece of leaf lettuce. Makes 4 sandwiches.
RECIPES
Fox11online.com

Big Mexican Breakfast Casserole

Preheat oven to 350. Spray 9x13-inch baking pan with non-stick spray. In large bowl combine eggs and milk. Add chili powder, cumin and salt. Whisk until completely combined. Line bottom of prepared baking pan with 4 corn tortillas, overlapping if necessary. Top tortillas with 1/3 of pico de gallo, 1/3 of bacon or sausage and 1/3 of each cheese. Repeat layers 2 more times beginning with 4 tortillas and ending with cheeses.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capers#Asparagus#Egg Salad#Mayonnaise#The Eggs#Food Drink#French
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Slow cooker scalloped potatoes and ham: recipe

Looking for an Easter dinner dish? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 Wakeup to share her recipe for slow cooker scalloped potatoes and ham. 8 to 10 medium sized potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced. Salt and pepper. 1 large onion, sliced thin. 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese. 1 can (10.75 ounces)...
RECIPES
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
The Guardian

How to turn bean cooking water into a sparkling vegan caesar salad

A good caesar salad is an important part of any cook’s repertoire, but such an iconic dish needs a twist to make it your own. Today I’m sharing a plant-based version from my cookbook Eating for Pleasure, People & Planet that’s made with a variety of nutritious bitter leaves instead of the rather dull traditional iceberg lettuce, some seaweed and salty capers to give it a hint of the sea as an alternative to anchovies, and grated walnuts to replace the parmesan in the original. The real hero ingredient, however, is that lowly by-product aquafaba, or bean cooking water, which makes great mayonnaise and an even better caesar dressing.
RECIPES
Cooking With Cooktail Rings

Crispy Smashed Fried Potatoes Recipe

These buttery, crispy smashed potatoes topped with luxe contrasting textures of creme fraîche, caviar, salmon roe, and chives are one of my favorite ways to eat potatoes. While I love serving these as an elevated appetizer for holiday gatherings like Christmas or New Year's Eve. They can also be paired with a perfectly seared steak, roasted chicken, or an accompaniment to brunch. The key to these potatoes is boiling them until they are tender first then smashing and pan-frying them. They are light and fluffy on the inside and crispy on the outside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
West Hawaii Today

3 rhubarb recipes that aren’t just pie

Simply put: Rhubarb polarizes people. My sister-in-law offered us ALL the rhubarb from her garden. Many friends decline a slice of rhubarb pie no matter how attractive the crust is latticed. That’s OK. More for the rest of us!
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Green Garlic Romesco With Crispy Smashed Potatoes

It’s hard to know which part of this dish is more appealing: the buttery new potatoes, which are boiled, smashed, and crisped up in the oven, or the tangy and rich rust-red romesco you swipe them through. Phil Saneski, culinary manager at Farming Hope and Refettorio San Francisco, a community kitchen and gathering space, developed this recipe as a celebration of California produce and as a way to turn imperfect red bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and day-old bread into a savory, versatile sauce. If you have any romesco left over, serve it with roast chicken, fish, or raw or cooked vegetables.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSMV

Nashville food truck showcases more than french fries, and nachos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It took a while, but Nashville’s James Littleton is one step closer to being a full-time chef. Littleton doesn’t have the building yet, but he does have the food. His food truck roams around Nashville most every day. When you call yourself a cook,...
NASHVILLE, TN
KARK

5 delicious ways to enjoy asparagus

(Baptist Health) – If there were ever a tasty treat worth stocking up on, it’s fresh asparagus. With spring finally here, this versatile veggie is popping up at grocery stores and in gardens all over. And asparagus is as good for you as it is flavorful. To start...
FOOD & DRINKS
leitesculinaria.com

Pistachio-Lime Polenta Cake

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This pistachio-lime polenta cake is an easy dessert or snack cake made with ground pistachios, polenta, lime juice and zest, sugar, and a mixture of olive oil and butter. Despite the richness that the nuts, oil, and butter lend to this lightly sweetened cake, it is very light and delicate in texture.
RECIPES
Sentinel

Recipe: Italian Alps inspire hearty whole-wheat pasta

Travel to the far north of Italy and the terrain gets rougher, the weather colder, and the pastas more rustic. For centuries, buckwheat was one of the few grains hardy enough to survive in Valtellina, a small valley in the shadow of the Alps, and it shows in the food.
RECIPES
KATU.com

Salmon Salad with a Japanese Twist

The author of "Veggies & Fish", Bart Van Olphen made a fresh, delicious salad with a Japanese twist. Click here for more information about Bart and his book. Tataki is a classic Japanese style of preparing fish. It involves briefly searing the outside to give it a crispy coating and a pleasant bitterness. You can add extra flavor by first dipping the fish in sesame seeds and dried spices. Make sure to cool the fish immediately after frying so the inside remains raw. Use tuna instead of salmon, if you prefer.
RECIPES
Flathead Beacon

Indian-Inspired Shrimp in Yogurt

I eat plenty of yogurt under granola and blended into smoothies, but like sour cream, it has far more uses. Some are cold, like the dip recipe I shared last week, but yogurt can be delicious in hot meals too. I’ve been making yogurt for decades, and you’ll find my...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy