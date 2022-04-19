Jennifer Lopez Shows Off A Mega Engagement Manicure

They grow up so fast! Jennifer Lopez’s teenage daughter, Emme Muñiz, nearly towered next to her mother while out and about with her and Ben Affleck. It won’t be long before Emme Muñiz towers over her mother, Jennifer Lopez. Emme, 14, was almost as tall as J.Lo, 52, when they headed into a dance studio on Mar. 20. Emme, having long gone back to her natural brunette locks, rocked a shaggy, retro-grunge look. She walked in with her locks free and flowing in the Los Angeles sun. The teen also sported an oversized black t-shirt, ripped jeans, and what looked like Converse All-Stars. She opted for a pair of wired headphones, and a backpack slung over one shoulder to complete the 2000s-inspired look. ‘

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO