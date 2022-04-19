ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 rhubarb recipes that aren’t just pie

West Hawaii Today
 2 days ago

Simply put: Rhubarb polarizes people. My sister-in-law offered us...

www.westhawaiitoday.com

SheKnows

Martha Stewart Just Turned Cream Cheese Frosting Into Cheesecake & It's The Perfect Easter Dessert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many culinary delights to enjoy when Easter rolls around that it’s hard to choose a favorite. From baked ham to deviled eggs, Easter candy and jelly beans, it’s one of our favorite holidays, but one thing we always have to have in some form is carrot cake. After all, it’s the Easter bunny’s favorite. But this year, why not take a note out of Martha Stewart’s book and doing things...
RECIPES
30Seconds

Easiest Chicken Pot Pie Recipe Ever: 6-Ingredient Chicken Pot Pie Recipe Is on the Table in 30 Minutes

My husband and sons love chicken pot pie. To be honest, I was never a huge fan ... until I found this easy chicken pot pie recipe. Now we all love it. This easy pot pie recipe – my take on the Campbell’s recipe – is so delicious and easy to make that it may just make everyone in your family a fan of chicken pot pie, too. A savory dinner is ready is only about 30 minutes!
RECIPES
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
Idaho State Journal

Warm and fluffy rolls that bake up already buttery and sweet

Even when there isn’t a holiday, I love to find recipes that make the meal feel like a special occasion, and my soft honey pan rolls are always a hit. These rolls are so soft and covered in a tasty honey glaze. There is no need for extra butter or toppings. The dough even has a touch of sweetness, and then right before you pop them in the oven, you drizzle a buttery honey mixture that coats each roll making any dinner an extraordinary one.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Southern Buttermilk Biscuits

This recipe for old-fashioned Southern Buttermilk Biscuits are the best! They come out so thick and fluffy and melt in your mouth!. Being from the south, we pretty much always have biscuits at every dinner. You just cannot go wrong with these easy and delicious Southern Buttermilk Biscuits. They take minimal ingredients and just a little arm work to throw them together. It is so easy to master biscuit making with just a few steps. I don't know a single person who doesn't love these biscuits. So if you are looking for that perfect biscuit recipe, then you have to make this Southern Buttermilk Biscuit recipe.
RECIPES
The Daily South

Banana Bundt Cake

Worlds collide in this new cake recipe that just about knocked our Test Kitchen pros' socks off. "It's like the best banana bread in the world collided with a pound cake." That's how they describe this Banana Bundt Cake, and with that glowing review, one thing's for sure: This cake just became an instant classic.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Creamy & Easy Lemon Cobbler Recipe Makes Easter Dessert Magic

My dad loves lemon meringue pie. But not having perfected my meringue skills yet, this was the dessert recipe of choice to make for him. This easy magic lemon cobbler recipe is simply delicious, without my weepy meringue. The magic is that it doesn't require stirring, but turns into a luscious cobbler with very little effort. What's not to love about that?
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make Banana Pudding Cookies

Banana Pudding has been gracing potlucks and dinner tables for decades. Made with ripe bananas, whipped topping and vanilla wafer cookies, it’s a classic go-to dessert. I wanted to capture that flavor in a cookie, so I created a recipe that calls for banana cream pudding mix. It makes the softest cookie and it will stay that way for days! To make these banana pudding cookies even better, white chocolate chips are added to the mix for creaminess, and crushed Nilla Wafers bring that classic dessert feel. You’re going to want to make these again and again!
RECIPES
WCNC

Delicious recipes to make with leftover Easter ham

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Scalloped Potatoes. 1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese (I use a mixture of Gruyere and cheddar) 1⁄2 cup grated pecorino or Romano cheese, to sprinkle on top. paprika and thyme. DIRECTIONS. In a small sauce pan, melt butter and blend in flour. Add milk, stirring...
RECIPES
Mashed

Here's How To Make Duff Goldman's Carrot Cake

Carrot cake is often a popular option for sweet spring treats. Even though a well-made carrot cake can certainly be decadent, especially when slathered with cream cheese frosting, the addition of the carrots and the overall flavor creates a cake that's just a bit lighter and more appropriate for the spring season than a dense chocolate fudge cake.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Cheesy Tamale Casserole Recipe: This Quick Frito Pie Recipe Invited Tamales to the Party

I scored some tamales at the farmers markets this weekend. After raiding my pantry and fridge, this tamale pie recipe with chili and corn chips is what I came up with. Canned chili works fine, but, of course, it would be better with homemade chili like this five-ingredient beer chili recipe. A drizzling of green sauce added a refreshing touch to the rich dish. (Try this easy spicy serrano and avocado sauce recipe.) Enjoy!
RECIPES

