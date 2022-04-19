3 rhubarb recipes that aren’t just pie

Banana Pudding has been gracing potlucks and dinner tables for decades. Made with ripe bananas, whipped topping and vanilla wafer cookies, it’s a classic go-to dessert. I wanted to capture that flavor in a cookie, so I created a recipe that calls for banana cream pudding mix. It makes the softest cookie and it will stay that way for days! To make these banana pudding cookies even better, white chocolate chips are added to the mix for creaminess, and crushed Nilla Wafers bring that classic dessert feel. You’re going to want to make these again and again!
