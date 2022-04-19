ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Ricketts a staunch opponent of critical race theory

By Paul Hughes
Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN - Gov. Pete Ricketts is a staunch opponent of Critical Race Theory or CRT. During his radio call-in show yesterday (on Monday), the governor responded to a question from a listener and...

RPittcrew
2d ago

Ricketts has never had to explain to a beautiful child of color wondering why his new white friend lives in a much nicer home situated in such a nice neighborhood in comparison. Being white neither have I but I have and do live in poorer residential settings. I submit that if Ricketts were ever confronted with his child the question would be why the new friend's situation is so destitute? and I venture to guess his answers would only facilitate his child's building of walls between his or herself and any such friendships going forward (except when volunteering at soup kitchens and making as small a donations as possible for appearances at church which in a way only further supports CRT).

Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota AG Sends Shocking Letter Before Impeachment Vote

It's been over 500 days since South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was involved in the September 12th, 2020 car accident resulting in the unfortunate death of 55-year-old Joseph Boever. Hours before his impeachment hearing with legislators in Pierre, Ravnsborg sent a letter to the South Dakota House of Representatives requesting the governing body not impeach him.
POLITICS
