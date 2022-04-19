ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Judge denies request to lower bond for James & Jennifer Crumbley

By Alex Bozarjian
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GIt9p_0fDLZlLU00

A judge denied the request to lower the bond for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of suspected Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley.

Both were in court on Tuesday morning and wanted to have their bond lowered from $500,000 to $100,000. The judge also confirmed that both wanted to keep their attorneys.

In the last hearing, the judge ordered independent attorneys to advise the Crumbleys, as they are represented by attorneys from the same firm.

The last time the Crumbley's asked for a lower bond the judge denied it claiming that $100,000 wasn't enough money to keep them from fleeing.

The point of bond is to make sure the defendants show up for trial.

If convicted on all four charges, each parent faces up to 15 years in prison.

According to investigators, Ethan's parents ignored his mental distress and failed to lock up a gun in the home which is now considered the murder weapon.

Law professor Jeffrey Swartz says both can be denied a lower bond unless one turns on the other.

"In most cases when that happens it has been pre-arranged with the state or the government because that parent has decided to cooperate with the government and that's the reward," Swartz said. "I'll let you out of jail until you testify."

Swartz says at today's pre-trial hearing, defense attorneys will likely be making the same arguments as before.

The couple is being held at the Oakland County Jail.

Ethan is there too despite asking the judge to be transferred to a juvenile facility.

The Crumbley's hearing is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Macomb Daily

Results pending for Crumbley’s psych exam; judge keeping accused mass shooter in adult jail

Attorney Paulette Loftin, court-appointed to represent suspected school shooter Ethan Crumbley, said the 15-year-old’s forensic exam has been completed and results are expected within 45 days. Crumbley, charged with multiple counts of homicide and other felonies in connection with the mass shooting at Oxford High School last November, underwent...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WOWK 13 News

Ex-officer charged in inmate’s murder on trial

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The trial continues for a former corrections officer charged with murdering an inmate. Judge Howard Harcha says court has recessed for the day and will reconvene at 9 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, inmate Kevin Bailey died June 1, 2020 after a […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Defense Attorneys#James Jennifer Crumbley#Oxford High School#Crumbleys
The Blade

Gaines sentenced to 31 years to life in prison for 2018 murder

A Lucas County judge sentenced a Toledo man on Thursday to 31 years to life in prison for the 2018 fatal shooting of his cousin. At the culmination of a weeklong trial, Rashad Gaines, 27, of the 900 block of Paxton Street, was convicted on March 7 of two counts of murder, both with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications. He was also convicted for having weapons while under disability.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

'I'm married and I have my sugar daddy': Mother is released from death penalty jury for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz because she is too BUSY with husband, man she is having affair with and her kids

A prospective juror for the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was excused on Monday after telling the judge she didn't have time for it because she is too busy juggling her husband and her sugar daddy. The woman, known only as 'Miss Bristol', told the court in Fort...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WVNews

Clarksburg West Virginia woman pleads guilty to molesting child under age 12

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Clarksburg woman pleaded guilty Friday to molesting a child who was under age 12. Christina M. McIntyre’s pleas to two sex-related charges were accepted by Harrison Chief Judge Thomas A. Bedell. The judge set sentencing June 9, with Chief Assistant Prosecutor Laura Pickens and defense attorney Ryan Shreve retaining the right to make recommendations.
CLARKSBURG, WV
The Independent

Who is Pamela Smart and why has she been denied a sentence reduction hearing?

Pamela Smart, who was convicted of recruiting a teenager to kill her husband in 1990, has been denied a chance to ask for a sentence reduction.The request for a sentence reduction hearing was denied on Wednesday (24 March) by a New Hampshire state council in a 5-0 vote.Smart, now 54, has exhausted all judicial options for an appeal.Who is Pamela Smart?Smart was a high school media coordinator in Hampton, New Hampshire, when she began an affair with a 15-year-old student, William Flynn. Smart was 22 at the time and had married her husband Gregory Smart in 1989.On 1 May 1990,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy