ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Media Outlets Navigate D.C.’s Return Of White House Correspondents’ Weekend: People Magazine And Funny Or Die Plan Fete

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vzHTu_0fDLZf3800

Click here to read the full article.

When the White House Correspondents’ Association hosts its first dinner in two years on April 30, it’ll be matched by the return of another D.C. tradition: pre- and post- event receptions, dinners and brunches that have made for a weekend of socializing and schmoozing.

Among the night before parties: Funny or Die and People , which will co-sponsor a late-night fete at The Reach at the Kennedy Center. Both brands have new owners: Henry R. Munoz, III bought Funny or Die and Dotdash purchased People last year and  it’s now led by now led by Leah Wyar and Liz Vaccariello. For both brands, this will be their first WHCD weekend event in several years. In 2006, People started an annual party with Time on the Friday evening before the dinner, and the event got to be known for its mix of Hollywood celebrities and White House figures, as well as a hefty swag bag. But that ended during Donald Trump’s years, as concerns grew over his animosity toward the press and sat out participation in the dinner itself.

Then came Covid, which sidelined the dinner and much of D.C. social calendar for nearly two years.

The concerns over the spread of the pandemic are still there. The Gridiron Club, another D.C. media organization, held its annual dinner for the first time since 2019, but that was followed by at least 72 positive Covid cases, including Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. Guests had to show proof of vaccination, but not a negative test.

After the apparent Gridiron outbreak, the WHCA added to its precautions for its dinner, with guests now asked to show proof of full vaccination as well as a same day, negative antigen test.

“The board’s policy is aimed at preventing anyone who is known to be infectious (as indicated by a positive result on a rapid antigen test) from spreading the virus at the dinner,” WHCA President Steve Portnoy wrote in a letter to members last week. “But nothing we implement to protect the ballroom can reach the many social events other organizers throw around our dinner. Bear that in mind.”

He added, “There are risks attendant to everything we’ll do over the next few weeks— hanging out with friends, going to briefings, attending Easter Sunday services or Passover Seders, and, of course, celebrating the First Amendment at our annual dinner. Each of us should judge our respective risk thresholds before engaging in any of these activities.”

C-SPAN has announced that it will cover the dinner, with C-SPAN.org and C-SPAN Now carrying the red carpet arrivals.

A number of events will have Covid protocols. Funny or Die and People, for instance, will follow Kennedy Center guidelines, including proof of full vaccination, and the event also will have a testing requirement.

For the uninitiated, the WHCA weekend has been dubbed the “nerd prom,” because of the sometimes surreal mix of L.A. and D.C. notables. During Barack Obama’s presidency, the size and scope of events surrounding the dinner grew, along with a heavy dose of celebrities. That could be the case again this year, as Trevor Noah will be the featured entertainer at the dinner, and the expectation that President Joe Biden will attend and, as is tradition, perform a bit of standup.

Plans for some fetes are still being finalized, but here’s a rundown of some of the other events through the weekend. More to come.

Thursday, April 28: Jordan Klepper performs at the Freedom Forum’s Free Expression Awards at The Anthem, honoring champions of freedom of speech, press, religion, petition and assembly. Alberto Ibargüen, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Eric Treene, Cynthia Choi, Russell Jeung and Manjusha P. Kulkarni are among the honorees; MSNBC host and Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart emcees.

Bytes & Bylines , an annual gathering of media, political and technology figures, will take place at the residence of the Ambassador to Ireland, Daniel Mulhall. Co-hosts are Allen Gannett, De’Ara Balenger, Eric Kuhn, Susanna Quinn, Sarah Kate Ellis and Stellene Volandes. Official sponsors are GLAAD and Town & Country.

Friday, April 29: NBCUniversal News Group hosts an event to celebrate its new bureau near Capitol Hill.

CAA hosts a kickoff cocktail party at the Viceroy Hotel, co-sponsored by Clear and ASP.

UTA hosts A Celebration of America’s Journalists at Fiola Mare, co-sponsored by GM.

The Creative Coalition’s Right To Bear Arts Dinner will take place at D.C.’s Lincoln restaurant, with a performance by KT Tunstall. The event will follow a “day of action” as members, led by President Tim Daly and CEO Robin Bronk, meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Saturday, April 30: The Washington Post canceled its pre-dinner reception at The Washington Hilton due to the increase in Covid cases, but other media outlets, including Politico and CBS News and ABC News, are still planning events. The Daily Beast also canceled its reception, but its editor in chief told Axios that it was due to the events in Ukraine. Two of their freelancers were shot while covering the war.

Sunday, May 1: Robert and Elena Allbritton host their annual Politico brunch at their home, an event that usually draws White House officials, lawmakers and business leaders.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Geena Davis Exits CBS’ Legal Drama Pilot; Marcia Gay Harden Replaces Her – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis. EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project. I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Kamala Harris Helps Raise $1 Million In Return To L.A. For Hollywood-Centric DNC Event — Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 8:27 PM PT: About $1 million was raised at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser headlined by Vice President Kamala Harris and held at the Brentwood home of Dana and Matt Walden. About thirty people were at the event, including Ryan Murphy, J.J. Abrams and Reggie Hudlin. The vice president said that she was approaching the midterms with “a great sense of optimism,” even as current polls show that Democrats are in for tough time defending their majority. “We don’t have any time to slow down,” she said, per a pool report. “You don’t have any...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Being Mortal’ Production Suspended Due To Complaint Against Bill Murray For Inappropriate Behavior

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Following the news that production was suspended on the Searchlight film Being Mortal, sources tell Deadline the reason for suspension had to do with a complaint made against star Bill Murray for inappropriate behavior. It is unknown at this time what Murray’s involvement in the project will be going forward as the investigation remains active. Insiders add that Aziz Ansari — who is starring, writing and making his directorial debut on the film alongside his partner Youree Henley — was not a part of the complaint, nor was Seth Rogen, who also appears in...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Jordan Klepper
Person
Jonathan Capehart
Person
Kt Tunstall
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Gina Raimondo
Daily Mail

Special Counsel John Durham releases damning text message 'proving' Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman lied to FBI when he said he wasn't working for DNC: 'I’m coming on my own - not on behalf of a client or company'

A newly-revealed text message allegedly 'proves' that lawyer Michael Sussman lied to the FBI to hide his links to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign when he presented the bureau with purported links between Donald Trump and a Russian bank. In a Monday court filing, Special Counsel...
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

Rachel Maddow's MSNBC Show Moving To Monday Nights Only

"MSNBC Prime" with rotating hosts will fill the Tuesday-through-Friday time slot. Maddow to focus on additional projects, including films and podcasts. Rachel Maddow’s star at MSNBC is being refocused as her weeknight talk show is being cut back to a Monday-only program. What Happened: Variety reported that Maddow’s 9...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#People Magazine#Right Media#Iii#Time#The Gridiron Club#Commerce
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden is intentionally ignoring immigration law because he thinks vetting migrants is racist: Sen. Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., condemned the Biden administration for rescinding Title 42 and allowing millions of people to illegally enter the U.S. on "The Story." SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: I heard Ms. Psaki say the system is broken. Frankly, the Biden administration broke it. This isn't complicated. America has a legal immigration system. We admit about a million people a year, legally, into our country, more than any other nation in the world. Everybody wants to come to America. America is so great that even the workers who hate our country don't want to leave it. But we also have millions of people that try to come into our country illegally. Federal law says we are supposed to turn them away.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
MSNBC

Team Trump’s latest loss in a non-disclosure case is costly

When Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former aid in Donald Trump’s White House, wrote a book about her experiences, the former president was more than disappointed. In fact, the Republican sued his former ally, insisting she’d signed a nondisclosure agreement during the 2016 campaign, and the book violated its terms.
POTUS
Deadline

Deadline

69K+
Followers
27K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy