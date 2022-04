Last October, a major EV manufacturer began offering customers in its new home state of Texas its own brand of auto insurance—with a catch. Rather than pay regular premiums based on standard formulas of age, credit, and gender, policyholders will be assigned a “safety score” based on their actual driving. The car itself will play ombudsman, recording and reporting instances of hard braking and near collisions, with premiums fluctuating accordingly. It’s one of the first examples of how real-time data arriving from the networked Internet of Things (IoT) will not only be repackaged as new features and services, but also shape how consumers use those services.

