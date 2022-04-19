Aeropostale Serves Cheetos-Themed Loungewear to College Students

Click here to read the full article.

Customers hungry for a quirky hoodie or lounge set can look no further. A popular snack is once again the focus of a Gen Z -targeted apparel collection.

Teen speciality retailer Aeropostale partnered with Cheetos on a loungewear range featuring the snack’s mascot, Chester Cheetah. The line includes hoodies, shorts, T-shirts, socks and hats with vibrant orange and blue tie-dye effects. It is available now online and in select Aeropostale stores in unisex sizes XS-XL, and retails from $6-$13 for accessories and $19-$35 for apparel.

To connect with the highly sought-after Gen Z consumer base, the retailer kicked off a college road show this week featuring digital and in-person installations at schools throughout Florida, complete with a mobile claw machine, prizes and more to promote the new collaboration . The tour will stop at colleges in Miami, Boca Raton and Orlando.

“We are constantly looking for new and exciting ways to connect with our Aero customers, and know that Cheetos is a snack food they love,” said Natalie Apprendi-Levy, CEO of Aeropostale.

Aeropostale has collaborated with the “Pretty Little Liars” TV series, American singer and actor Sabrina Carpenter, vlogger Bethany Mota and musician and actor Cameron Dallas on capsule collections in the past.

Snacks are a popular choice for fashion brands and retailers looking to connect with younger demographics. In September, the popular ’90s skate brand JNCO dropped a capsule collection in partnership with Pepperidge Farm’s Goldfish brand. The co-branded range included a wide-leg black jean and T-shirt. The partnership directly targeted millennials who grew up both wearing JNCO’s iconic ultra-wide leg jeans and snacking on the popular cracker.

Before that, Champion and General Mills launched a collection featuring breakfast favorites Lucky Charms, Wheaties, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Honey Nut Cheerios imagery on classic Champion apparel in 2020. The range included a Reverse Weave pullover hoodie and a heritage T-shirt for each cereal brand and a kids’ fleece pullover hoodie and jersey T-shirt. Tops featured screen-printed graphics mirroring designs from each cereal’s box, characters and logos.