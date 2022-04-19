ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando area spring football game schedule

By J.C. Carnahan, Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago
From May 9, 2019 - Timber Creek's (8) tackles Lake Nona's (9) after he leaped over the line as (20) and (22) assist during the first half of a high school spring football game in Orlando, Fla. Reinhold Matay/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Spring games involving high school football teams in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake and southwest Volusia counties take place Thursday, May 12 through Friday, May 27.

Below is the spring football game schedule as provided by Orlando area coaches. Spring football practices open across the state Monday.

Thursday, May 12

Hagerty at Tohopekaliga, 7

Timber Creek at Lake Nona, 7

The First Academy at The Master’s Academy, 7

Friday, May 13

Crystal River at Eustis, 7

Windermere High at Titusville Astronaut, 7

West Oak at Central Florida Christian, TBA

Tuesday, May 17

Melbourne Eau Gallie at Groveland South Lake, 6

Palm Bay at Umatilla, 6

Wednesday, May 18

Jamboree: Mount Dora, Tavares at Lake Highland Prep, 6

Thursday, May 19

Colonial at Oak Ridge, 6

Clermont East Ridge at Harmony, 7

Lake Minneola at Ocoee, 7

Leesburg at Lakeland Christian, 7

Palm Beach Christian Prep at Mount Dora Christian, 6

Daytona Beach Seabreeze at Winter Park, 7

Space Coast at Lake Buena Vista, 7

Friday, May 20

Apopka at Lakeland Lake Gibson, 7:30

Celebration at Lakeland George Jenkins, 7

Deltona at Jacksonville Bolles, 7

Edgewater at Osceola, 7

Faith Christian at Winter Haven Ambassadors Christian, 7

Liberty at Eagle Lake Lake Region, 7

Merritt Island at East River, 7

Poinciana at Gateway, 7

Deltona Pine Ridge at Pierson Taylor, 7

Orange City University at Lake Mary, 6

Jamboree: Boone, Olympia at Oviedo, 6

Jamboree: Cypress Creek, Orlando University at Horizon, 6

Jamboree: Evans, Port Orange Spruce Creek at Bishop Moore, 6

Jamboree: First Academy-Leesburg, Trinity Prep at Cornerstone Charter, 6

Jamboree: Lake Brantley, Flagler Palm Coast, Wekiva at Seminole, 6

Jamboree: Lyman, Winter Springs at Lake Howell, 6

Jamboree: Orlando Christian Prep, St. Cloud at Freedom, 7

Jamboree: West Orange, Pam Bay Bayside at Daytona Beach Mainland, 7

Saturday, May 21

Deltona Trinity at Lakeland Santa Fe Catholic, 7

Seffner Christian at Foundation Academy, 7

Wednesday, May 25

Daytona Beach Halifax at Orangewood Christian, 7

Jamboree: DeLand, Winter Haven at Dr. Phillips, 6

Friday, May 27

Rockledge at Jones, 7

No spring game

Legacy Charter

Windermere Prep

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com .

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

