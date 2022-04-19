ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mary, FL

Lake Mary hosts FHSAA lacrosse region quarterfinal doubleheader

By J.C. Carnahan, Orlando Sentinel
Lake Mary boys lacrosse coach Garrick Robinson leads the Rams into the FHSAA regional tournament while ranked No. 3 in Class 2A power ratings. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Seminole Athletic Conference rivals face off Friday when Lake Mary boys and girls lacrosse teams host Florida High School Athletic Association regional quarterfinal games .

Lake Mary’s girls, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A power ratings with a 14-5 record, opens the doubleheader with a game against No. 17 Lake Brantley (10-8) at 5:30 p.m. The Rams’ boys team plays Oviedo (11-8) in a rematch of the District 4 championship game at 7:30 p.m.

Winners advance to regional semifinal rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday. Admission to regional tournament games is $7.

Just 4 goals separated Lake Mary and Lake Brantley in two previous girls lacrosse meetings this season. The Rams snapped a 13-game losing streak vs. Lake Brantley when they won 14-11 on Feb. 15.

Lake Mary, led by junior Jenna Skibbe and sophomore Charlee Nyquist, defeated the Patriots 13-12 in a district semifinal last week.

Sophomore Ila Chenet has 76 goals and 27 assists and junior Hayley Lounsberry has 58 goals and 20 assists for Lake Brantley.

Hagerty (14-6) is No. 5 and Oviedo (16-4) is No. 8 in 2A girls rankings. The Huskies host No. 28 Boone (13-2). Oviedo is on the road at No. 52 Niceville (10-4), which secured home field in the first round as a district champion.

Lake Mary’s boys rank No. 3 in 2A behind Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (12-3) and Ponte Vedra (15-3). Winter Park, state runners-up in 2021, enters the postseason ranked No. 4 in 2A and No. 1 in its region.

The Wildcats host No. 30 Viera (9-7) on Saturday at Showalter Field.

The Rams defeated Oviedo 15-1 for the district title. The winner of Friday’s rematch advances to face St. Johns Creekside (14-4) or Ocala Forest (10-8) next week.

Sophomore Caden Harshbarger has 40 goals and 30 assists for Lake Mary. Josh Donovan (42 goals, 22 assists) and William Wozniak (74 ground balls, 24 turnovers) are among senior leaders.

Friday

Girls quarterfinals

Class 2A Region 1

No. 8 Gainesville Buchholz (8-6) at No. 1 St. Johns Bartram Trail (17-3), 7

No. 5 Oviedo (16-4) at No. 4 Niceville (10-4), 7

No. 7 Lake Brantley (10-8) at No. 2 Lake Mary (14-5), 5:30

No. 6 St. Johns Creekside (8-6) at No. 3 Ponte Vedra (13-5), 7

Class 2A Region 2

No. 8 Winter Park (10-9) at No. 1 Vero Beach (13-3), 7

No. 5 Viera (12-4) at No. 4 Clermont East Ridge (11-4), 7

No. 7 Boone (13-2) at No. 2 Hagerty (14-6), 7

No. 6 Windermere High (12-5) at No. 3 Celebration (13-3), 7

Boys quarterfinal

Class 2A Region 1

No. 7 Oviedo (11-8) at No. 2 Lake Mary (17-2), 7:30

Saturday

Boys quarterfinals

Class 2A Region 2

No. 8 Viera (9-7) at No. 1 Winter Park (16-2), 7

No. 5 Stuart Martin County (12-2) at No. 4 Lake Nona (11-4), 7

No. 7 Timber Creek (13-7) at No. 2 Windermere High (16-2), 7

No, 6 Boone (12-5) at No. 3 Vero Beach (8-5), 7

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com .

Orlando Sentinel

FHSAA tennis region finals include Lake Mary at Winter Park; Lake Nona at Vero

Lake Nona’s boys and girls tennis teams remained unbeaten with 7-0 sweeps against Celebration at the USTA National Campus on Tuesday afternoon. The loaded Lions, with Harry Michalowski and Elietta Said playing the No. 1 slots, will travel to play Thursday’s Class 4A Region 5 finals against Vero Beach, which will be a stiff challenge. Lake Mary’s girls also maintained their perfect 2022 record ...
Orlando Sentinel

Citrus League softball championship to be decided Friday at TFA

The Citrus League softball championship will be decided Friday during a doubleheader at The First Academy. TFA (12-5) plays Bishop Moore (12-8) in the third-place game at 4 p.m. Montverde Academy (14-4) and Windermere Prep (7-6) face off for the 6-team league title at 6 p.m. Montverde, which opened the season with a 5-2 win vs. Windermere, ranks No. 33 overall and No. 11 in FHSAA Class 3A ...
NJ.com

Girls lacrosse: No. 4 Cherokee overpowers Mainland to stay unbeaten

Junior Delaney Jackson marked six goals along with four assists to lead Cherokee, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 19-4 win over Mainland. Junior Erin St. John tallied a hat trick and two assists for Cherokee (7-0) while senior Aly Mascolo and sophomore Kayla Niederberger each notched three goals. Sophomore Gabriella Mina had a goal and three assists and junior Kylie Durboraw finished with six saves.
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando basketball: Ed Kershner ceremony, college signings, FHSAA shot clock vote

The celebration of life ceremony for legendary high school basketball coach Ed Kershner will be held Saturday starting at 1 p.m. at the Robert W. Lundquist Gymnasium at Oviedo High School. Kershner, who died in December at 81, spent the final 21 seasons of his coaching career at Oviedo before retiring in 2017. He scored a state record 901 wins during 45 seasons, including a 454-153 record at ...
