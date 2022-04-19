ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Victims Advocate: Harris County Needs Trials 24/7 to Tackle Case Backlog

By Nik Rajkovic
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 2 days ago

Harris County has thrown millions of dollars at the DA's office and courts to clear backlog of cases dating back to Hurricane Harvey.

Some estimates put the backlog at more than 100,000 cases -- both active and inactive.

Crime Stoppers Andy Kahan says some defendants have been out on bond since Harvey flooded the courts, then COVID shut it all down.

"Defendants who are out on bond for longer time periods, the odds are increasing that something will happen and perhaps they might be charged with additional crims," he says.

Kahan believes some progress is being made, but the judges should no longer be working banker hours.

"Whether it be a night court. Whether it be on the weekends. We can not continue to do what we are currently doing, and that is a Monday through Friday 9-to-5."

County bean counters have said it may take up to two years to clear the backlog.

"If we don't take care of these cases, we will never get a grip on the criminal justice system," says Kahan. "Particularly getting a head of the game, which is where we need to be, instead of constantly trying to catch up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yMLF9_0fDLWk4S00
Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution to be paused, DA says

Melissa Lucio, the Texas mother of 14 who was scheduled for execution on 27 April for what her lawyers argue was a wrongful conviction, is likely to get a stay of execution, Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz told a hearing on Tuesday.Lucio, who has maintained her innocence on death row for more than 14 years, was sentenced to death in the murder trial of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah, in February 2007. The district attorney, who previously had stood by his decision to sentence Lucio to death, has since walked back that statement, The Daily Beast reported.Mr Saenz reportedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

‘Struck at the Heart of the Criminal Justice System’: Ex-Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Gets 15 Months in Prison for Obstructing Probe

A former Brooklyn Supreme Court justice will spend more than a year in prison for obstructing an investigation into fraud and corruption at the Municipal Credit Union, a non-profit, multibillion-dollar financial institution. Then-state judge Sylvia Ash “took repeated steps, over multiple months, to seek to obstruct the federal criminal investigation...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Government
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Da#Covid
The Independent

Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
One Green Planet

Petition: Demand Justice for Freya, A Dog Tossed From Moving Truck!

A driver in Kent, England watched as an arm extended out of the window of the flatbed truck driving in front of them at 50 mph and threw a poor dog out into the road. After sweet Freya had been callously tossed at terrifying speed from the moving truck, she ran onto a private property where she was thankfully discovered alive – but in terrible condition. She was barely moving. Aside from having just gone through the trauma of being thrown from a speeding vehicle, Freya was skin and bones and matted in her feces. It was clear she had undergone severe neglect even before she was almost killed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Justice Department Finds Unsafe Conditions at Mississippi Prison Following Jay-Z and Yo Gotti’s Advocacy Efforts

The Justice Department concluded Wednesday that the Mississippi State Penitentiary, also known as Parchman, has violated a number of constitutional rights granted to those incarcerated at the prison. “The Constitution guarantees that all people incarcerated in jails and prisons are treated humanely, that reasonable measures are taken to keep them...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
US News and World Report

Chinese Court Sentences U.S. Citizen to Death for Murder - CCTV

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese court on Thursday sentenced U.S. citizen Shadeed Abdulmateen to death for intentional homicide of a 21-year-old woman, his former girlfriend, state broadcaster CCTV reported. In its verdict the Ningbo Intermediate People's Court in Zhejiang Province, found that after a disagreement over the pair's break-up in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Oldest Texas death row inmate faces execution in cop's death

Texas’ oldest death row inmate faces execution Thursday for killing a Houston police officer nearly 32 years ago during a traffic stop.Carl Wayne Buntion, 78, was sentenced to death for the June 1990 fatal shooting of Houston police officer James Irby, a nearly 20-year member of the force. Buntion had been on parole for just six weeks when he shot the 37-year-old Irby. Buntion, who had an extensive criminal record, was a passenger in the car Irby pulled over. In 2009, an appeals court vacated Buntion’s sentence, but another jury resentenced him to death three years later. Before his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Family Dollar Employee Facing Murder Charge for Shooting Attempted Shoplifter

An employee at a Family Dollar store in Houston is being charged with murder after shooting a man who was allegedly trying to shoplift, police stated. Antonio E. Batres, 21, reportedly shot the 49-year-old victim at the store on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. The victim’s name has not been released and is pending verification. Houston Police responded to the shooting before the city’s fire department transported the 49-year-old to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
HOUSTON, TX
KRGV

Psychiatrist assesses mental state of accused H-E-B shooter

The last testimony in the case against the man claiming insanity in a deadly 2016 shooting at an H-E-B in Palmview was heard Friday. The psychiatrist who interviewed Raul Lopez last year took to the stand to speak about what was going on in his head in the events leading up to shooting.
PALMVIEW, TX
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy