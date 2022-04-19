Victims Advocate: Harris County Needs Trials 24/7 to Tackle Case Backlog

Harris County has thrown millions of dollars at the DA's office and courts to clear backlog of cases dating back to Hurricane Harvey.

Some estimates put the backlog at more than 100,000 cases -- both active and inactive.

Crime Stoppers Andy Kahan says some defendants have been out on bond since Harvey flooded the courts, then COVID shut it all down.

"Defendants who are out on bond for longer time periods, the odds are increasing that something will happen and perhaps they might be charged with additional crims," he says.

Kahan believes some progress is being made, but the judges should no longer be working banker hours.

"Whether it be a night court. Whether it be on the weekends. We can not continue to do what we are currently doing, and that is a Monday through Friday 9-to-5."

County bean counters have said it may take up to two years to clear the backlog.

"If we don't take care of these cases, we will never get a grip on the criminal justice system," says Kahan. "Particularly getting a head of the game, which is where we need to be, instead of constantly trying to catch up.