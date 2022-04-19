ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Costly Cars: No Relief From High Auto Prices

By iHeartMedia's Corey Olson
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 2 days ago

Talk of inflation in the car business these days has nothing to do with tires. The rise in auto prices that began a year ago with the microchip shortage continues , with inflationary pressures and the ongoing chip shortage creating a perfect storm. The average new car price is up 12.5% in the past year according to Kelley Blue Book, while some estimates have used car prices up as much as 40% in that time.

The biggest factor in these rising prices is low inventory, which has created higher demand for the few cars that make it to dealer lots. "The great majority of everything coming in off the convoy trucks was already ordered by somebody, or pre-sold while the car was on the way to the dealership," says KTRH Car Pro Jerry Reynolds .

That higher demand means dealers aren't offering deals to clear inventory off the lot. "The incentives have gone away," continues Reynolds. "There's no big rebates, there's no subvented lease rates like we're used to seeing...that has caused prices to rise dramatically."

As for when the microchip shortage will subside, Reynolds predicts it will take awhile. "I think (the shortage) will persist well into 2023," he tells KTRH. "It just takes so long to get a chip factory online and running."

Despite all of that, there is some good news for those looking for a new set of wheels. "Trade-in values are up more than new car prices," says Reynolds. "So if you've got a trade-in--especially if it's a clean, late-model vehicle of any kind--it's worth so much more than it was just a year ago."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SNUIN_0fDLWZJL00
Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
Kristen Walters

Car prices expected to surge as auto production grinds to a halt due to supply chain struggles

New car production has slowed or completely halted at many factories because manufacturers can't get all the parts they need. Supergenijalac/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) According to Mark Wakefield of Alix Partners automotive unit, "you only need to miss one part" not to be able to complete the production of a new car. Unfortunately, this is the exact problem that many car manufacturers are facing right now.
moneytalksnews.com

15 Cars Selling for More Than Their Retail Value

Car shoppers have always loathed the prospect of dickering on price when going to the dealership. But at least in the past, you had hope of negotiating the cost lower. Today, you are much more likely to pay a higher cost than the manufacturer’s suggested retail price — as much as 26.7% more, for a new car, according to a new analysis by iSeeCars.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Used Cars#Rebates
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Lasting Car on the Road

The average transaction price for a new vehicle in the United States hit an all-time high of $47,077 in December, according to Kelley Blue Book. The increase in car prices is largely due to the disruption in the global supply chain for vehicle parts, especially computer chips. But even without this pandemic-related disruption, new vehicle […]
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

CarMax Is Trying to Sell a 12-Year-Old Ford Ranger for $23,000

The used car market has been especially problematic for buyers since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Used vehicle prices have consistently increased since early 2020, with some options like the 2021 Chevy Corvette currently surpassing their MSRP when they were new. However, one of the indicators that the situation may be coming to a head is CarMax’s recent $23,000 price tag on a 12-year-old Ford Ranger.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

Ford Recalls 215,000 Pickup Trucks, SUVs

Ford is recalling upwards of 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs sold in the US and Canada that could have leaking brake fluid that impacts stopping distances for drivers. The recall includes Ford F-150 pickup trucks produced between 2016 and 2018, and Ford Expedition Navigator SUV models from 2016 and 2017.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Pickup Trucks With the Best MPG Gas Mileage in 2022

In the past, you couldn’t find many efficient pickup trucks. However, these days, there are trucks in the compact, midsize, and full-size segments that provide respectable fuel economy. While not at the efficiency levels of sedans and SUVs, many truck models hold their own for gas mileage, especially ones that offer a hybrid powertrain. View the pickup trucks with the best mpg gas mileage in 2022.
CARS
Thrillist

General Motors Is Recalling 740,000 of Its SUVs

On Tuesday, General Motors announced a recall of more than 740,000 of its GMC Terrain SUVs dating between 2010 and 2017 model years. According to NBC, the headlight beams have been deemed too bright, causing a dangerous glare for oncoming drivers. The Detroit-based manufacturer tried to avoid the recall, even...
CARS
torquenews.com

Worst Deals on New Cars are Dominated by This One Popular Make

Looking to buy a new car, but not sure which deals are good, and which are bad? Here’s a recent list from Consumer Reports analysts who found that this one popular make clearly dominates their findings of the worst deals on new cars right now. Cars with Prices Running...
BUYING CARS
NBC Los Angeles

Thinking About Buying a Car? Here's What Auto Experts Say You Need to Know

People spend a lot of money on their cars and trucks. In fact, about 16% of the average American's total budget goes to transportation, including vehicle costs and fuel. That makes it the second-biggest expenditure after housing but before incidentals like food, education, and saving for retirement. The scale of...
GAS PRICE
freightwaves.com

How a car hauler moves 4M vehicles in a supply chain crisis

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Mark Anderson draws a triangle on a piece of paper and labels the three points A, B and C, illustrating how his company choreographs the movement of 4 million cars and trucks a year. But the pandemic and the supply chain crisis played havoc with the...
PLYMOUTH, MI
San Diego Channel

High gas prices impacting shipping costs for FedEx, UPS

High gas prices aren’t just affecting drivers, they’ll soon begin impacting shipping prices. FedEx will increase its fuel surcharge for Express, Ground and Freight shipping starting on April 4. The company adjusts its fuel surcharges weekly, depending on average gas prices for diesel fuel. The additional charge will...
TRAFFIC
CarBuzz.com

Thieves Swipe Entire Fleet Of New Hyundai Vehicles

Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of Gone in 60 Seconds, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

25 Best-Selling American Cars

The U.S. auto market is still struggling with a microchip shortage that is cutting into vehicle supplies. The total number of vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2022 dropped by more than 12% when compared to 2021’s first quarter – from nearly 4 million cars down to less than 3.5 million sold. To determine […]
BUYING CARS
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy