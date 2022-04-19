Costly Cars: No Relief From High Auto Prices

Talk of inflation in the car business these days has nothing to do with tires. The rise in auto prices that began a year ago with the microchip shortage continues , with inflationary pressures and the ongoing chip shortage creating a perfect storm. The average new car price is up 12.5% in the past year according to Kelley Blue Book, while some estimates have used car prices up as much as 40% in that time.

The biggest factor in these rising prices is low inventory, which has created higher demand for the few cars that make it to dealer lots. "The great majority of everything coming in off the convoy trucks was already ordered by somebody, or pre-sold while the car was on the way to the dealership," says KTRH Car Pro Jerry Reynolds .

That higher demand means dealers aren't offering deals to clear inventory off the lot. "The incentives have gone away," continues Reynolds. "There's no big rebates, there's no subvented lease rates like we're used to seeing...that has caused prices to rise dramatically."

As for when the microchip shortage will subside, Reynolds predicts it will take awhile. "I think (the shortage) will persist well into 2023," he tells KTRH. "It just takes so long to get a chip factory online and running."

Despite all of that, there is some good news for those looking for a new set of wheels. "Trade-in values are up more than new car prices," says Reynolds. "So if you've got a trade-in--especially if it's a clean, late-model vehicle of any kind--it's worth so much more than it was just a year ago."