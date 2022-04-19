ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation is hitting everything from groceries to your Daughter's Wedding!

By Sally Adams
 2 days ago

You can add weddings to the list of things inflation is messing with. And the cost of getting married is skyrocketing. Lisa Belletto of On Cloud 9 Events says there are a lot of things driving wedding price increases. Anything that involves labor like catering, floral arranging, equipment delivery and set-up, is higher due to lack of workers. Food and liquor prices are rising as well.

"Disposable goods like florals are getting to be much more expensive. Prices for our laundry services for our linens have increased. The price of having people work for you and finding people to work --- now those are big drivers!" Belletto tells her cost-conscious brides to first cut down on the extras. "Maybe one or two extras is ok...but if you want everything like vintage cars, or having your guests dancing on a cloud with sparklers or having Alpacas for Your Guests to Feed will raise your price substantially!"

Since 2020, wedding gowns have gone up about 20 %, guest dinners are now over $60 each, and photographers have raised their prices as well. Belleto says every part of a wedding is hit by inflation, but new trends with extras are pushing up the bottom line as well. "Tik Tok, Instagram especially are showing trends. More elaborate cocktail hours, photo booths, continuous open bar...."

photo:GettyImages

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oSQAm_0fDLWS8G00
Wedding prices are skyrocketing Photo: Getty Images

