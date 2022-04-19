Oil Execs: Federal Leasing Program Not Enough to Bring Down Gas Prices

Democrats accuse Big Oil of "price gouging," but now the Biden administration has done an about-face by freeing up federal land to increase drilling.

With strings attached, of course. Only 20-percent of the land is being made available, and producers will pay much higher royalty charges.

The U.S. Oil & Gas Association's Tim Stewart told Fox Business that White House policy continues to stifle overall output.

"Anything we can do to spread the portfolio between state, federal and private lands, we need to that," said Stewart. "But the federal component is still 10 percent. You can't take 10 percent of production offline and not have it have an impact."

Oil executive Andrew Lipow says a lot goes into setting gas prices, between drillers, refiners and geopolitical influence.

"I see it rising another 10 to 15 cents a gallon, up to $4.20 on a national average," he told Fox Business.

He says that's largely because OPEC is not meeting its output goal, unhappy the U.S. is negotiating a nuclear deal with Iran.

"Iran is not friends of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the Emirates, so as a result, they are unwilling to help out the United States," Lipow said.