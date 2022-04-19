Veterinarian Shortages Could Mean Higher Vet Bills and Longer Waits

Waiting days to see a veterinarian is becoming common. Dr. Erin Katribe of Best Friends Animal Society says more and more families are adopting pets and practicing vets are requiring more time off due to their higher burnout rate. "The effect of higher educational debt [student loans] is a refractor for burnout and that's also happening to lots of vets out there." She says we need more graduating vets from more veterinarian schools. "There are only 30 Veterinary Schools - and there are over 150 U.S. Human Medical Schools!"

The shortage of veterinarians is also causing higher burnout for practicing vets. . Dr. Katribe has an example. "Between 2019 and mid-2021 there were 18 positions open for EVERY veterinarian looking for a job!" She says there's a scarcity of Veterinary Schools to graduate new vets.* With more Americans adopting pets, the need is growing.

Some American groups advise you to ask your regulators and legislators for a broader allowance of telemedicine for pets. Also ease your own veterinarian's stress level with kindness and a thank you. "Pet owners are asked to be patient and understand that, like many business types, veterinarians are facing staffing shortages and may not be able to see your pet as quickly as they have in the past," said Thomas Dock, director of communications and public information officer at Noah's Animal Hospitals, an Indiana-based vet clinic network. . Dr. Cherice Roth, chief veterinary officer at Fuzzy, The Pet Parent Company saying [top Fox 13 in Seattle] "This is an amazing opportunity for pet parents to get involved and advocate for veterinary professionals as well as their pets," she said. "[You can] ask your regulators and legislators to move toward broader allowance of telemedicine for pets," she advised.

*At least Texas is doubling its number of vet schools with the addition of Texas Tech - but that first class won't graduate for years...and higher demand and lower supply will surely mean a raise in fees.

photo:GettyImages