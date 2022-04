CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County-owned Global Center for Health Innovation has struggled since its opening in 2014 to find a purpose that will make it profitable. Now there is talk of investing tens of millions more dollars. Despite the financial troubles with the facility, county officials have given no indication that it wants to cut its losses and sell the 235,000 square-foot facility on St. Clair Avenue, which it considers inextricably intertwined with the connected Huntington Convention Center.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO