Hydroponic garden grows greens inside Reading Terminal Market

By Mike D'Onofrio
Axios
Axios
 2 days ago

Inside one of America's oldest public markets, Christina McCoy tends to a high-tech, vertical garden. What's happening: McCoy is the owner of the Sustainable Farm by Custom Cuisine, a hydroponic farming stall that opened in Reading Terminal Market in November. She grows kale, rosemary, rainbow chard and dozens of...

#Hydroponic#Reading Terminal Market#Community Gardening
