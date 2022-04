Imagine, if you will, being invited to a family member or friend's home in Cape Cod for a vacation. You've heard a lot about how beautiful it is this time of year — the fresh coastal air, and of course, the food. When you arrive at your destination, your host says that you're lucky to be joining tonight, since they're having a regional specialty: Cape Cod Turkey. Although you'd be expecting to smell the tell-tale aroma of poultry stewing in its own juices, you instead smell something rather different: It smells sort of like ... fish?

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO